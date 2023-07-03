The Trial Of Roman Reigns Announced For WWE SmackDown At MSG

By
Matt Boone
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

The Trial of Roman Reigns is coming to The Garden.

WWE has announced The Trial of Roman Reigns segment for their post-Money In The Bank episode of Friday Night SmackDown at the mecca — Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the show.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN AT MSG


* Money In the Bank fallout
* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross
* WWE Hall of Famer Edge appears on The Grayson Waller Effect
* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Sheamus
* The Usos put Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on trial in Tribal Court

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR