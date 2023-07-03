The Trial Of Roman Reigns Announced For WWE SmackDown At MSG

The Trial of Roman Reigns is coming to The Garden.

WWE has announced The Trial of Roman Reigns segment for their post-Money In The Bank episode of Friday Night SmackDown at the mecca — Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the show.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN AT MSG

This Friday Night at Madison Square Garden, Live on Smackdown, we're putting The Tribal Chief on trial! After all this time, it's TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS! #TheRealOnes — The Usos (@WWEUsos) July 3, 2023

* Money In the Bank fallout* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross* WWE Hall of Famer Edge appears on The Grayson Waller Effect* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Sheamus* The Usos put Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on trial in Tribal Court