The Undertaker: “Being Buried Alive Is Far Scarier Than Being Stuffed In A Casket”

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes being buried alive is much scarier than being stuffed inside a casket.

Undertaker said, “Being buried alive is far scarier than being stuffed in a casket.”

“Back in the early days, I was burning the midnight oil, too. I’d crawl in a casket and take a nap for an hour or two during the day. Most people are kind of creeped out by them, so no one would ever mess with them. So I just crawl in there and they’d be cool. Yeah, backstage. One of the caskets backstage, I would just crawl in there, take a little nap, get my mind right, and I’d be ready to go. Yeah, but buried alive, there’s a lot going on there.”

