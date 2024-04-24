The Undertaker Explains Why Triple H Was Right About WCW Stars Struggling In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s remark about WCW stars struggling in the company.

Undertaker said, “Somebody asked Triple H a question about other talent coming in from other places and its so true but I never heard anybody really say it, there was a lot of times where guys came in from WCW and were big stars in WCW. Not such big stars when they got to WWE … you have to work within that WWE frame of mind and that’s the thing that he was trying to say was just because you were a big star there or a big star here, doesn’t mean you’re going to fit into the system.”

On the perception that WWE holds down established talent from outside the company:

“That’s what most smart marks they don’t get … It’s the stupidest thing you’ve ever heard. Why would you even waste anyone’s time just to bring them in, to hold them down. It’s absolutely ridiculous, it’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. You don’t bring people in to hold them down, you bring people in to make your product better.”

