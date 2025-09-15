The Undertaker Reveals Vince McMahon’s Vision Behind His Character

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe to discuss various topics, including the vision that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had for his character and how he came up with The Undertaker’s name.

Undertaker said, “That name was given to me by Vince. He had envisioned in his mind this character.”

He continued, “Basically, he needed a big guy with very limited personality. It was something that resonated with me. Everything was on these big storyboards, and I’m in his office, and he’s showing me this, and immediately my brain is like — I knew. I didn’t know what it was going to become, but I knew it was different, and I knew it was special. I was like, ‘This is pretty cool.’”

On WWE focusing on the up and coming recruits:

“I mean, I see a lot of people that are coming up that have potential to be stars. Now, whether their characters are similar to mine, I guess the closest within the past few years, obviously, was Bray Wyatt; we lost him last year, but he was in that category of Undertaker-esque. I don’t know that anybody’s really honed in there, but we have a lot of young talent coming up, and they’ll probably be debuting really soon, because the machine, again, you’ve got to keep it fresh.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)