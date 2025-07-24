The Undertaker Sends Message To Trick Williams Following NXT Confrontation

During Tuesday night’s episode of NXT, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a surprise appearance and confronted TNA World Champion Williams.

During the segment, The Undertaker attempted to offer Williams some advice; however, when Williams did not seem receptive, The Phenom chokeslammed him.

The Undertaker recently took to his Twitter (X) to comment on the segment.

“Just leave my LFG team alone!..”

Undertaker wrote, “Last night wasn’t your night @_trickwilliams, but the future is there for your taking. It was a pleasure sharing the ring with you, now go get yours young man…just leave my LFG team alone!”

Undertaker’s Message

The message that Undertaker sent to Williams may come as a surprise to some, given the way things ended between them. WWE shared the complete segment featuring both Undertaker and Williams, which has already gone viral, accumulating over 1.3 million views in just 24 hours.

