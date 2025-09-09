The Undertaker Wants More Aggressive Storytelling In Today’s Matches

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed why he enjoys working with smaller wrestlers on an episode of his podcast, Six Feet Under.

Undertaker said, “I look back on those days, and I always liked working like me. Personally, I always liked working with smaller guys, right? You and Eddie, you guys had that rare ability — Shawn Michaels is in that group of guys, too.”

He continued, “You could make them forget the size difference because of how aggressive and tenacious you were. I try to get people to do matches like that. No one — they don’t want to work like that anymore. I think in this generation — and it’s not wrong.

Undertaker added, “I understand, because it takes a while to get it set up to really get to the payoff of it, right? I would really love to see somebody like, aggressively get after a body part.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)