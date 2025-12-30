The Usos Win World Tag Team Titles On WWE RAW

During the main event of Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) defeated AJ Styles and Dragon Lee to become the new World Tag Team Champions. The match concluded shortly after Jey Uso kicked out of a Styles Clash.

Lee then tagged in, and they attempted to set up Jey, but Jimmy Uso intervened to break it up. The Usos then executed a double superkick on Styles, and Lee was hit with their signature move, the 1D, leading to the pinfall victory for The Usos.

This win marks the ninth tag team title reign for The Usos and their fourth as World Tag Team Champions.

Their previous reign with these titles lasted from May 2022 to April 2023, when they lost the titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

Styles and Lee’s reign ended at 70 days.

They had won the titles from Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day on the October 20th episode of RAW.