The Young Bucks Drop Teaser Hinting At Jack Perry’s AEW Return

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) may have just teased the return of former TNT Champion Jack Perry in the latest episode of their Being The Elite web series.

The 47-second video, titled “Guess Who Called The Bucks,” was released on the Bucks’ official YouTube channel following their brutal Lights Out Steel Cage match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. The clip shows the brothers lounging in a messy hotel room surrounded by empty Pepsi bottles and pizza boxes while rewatching highlights of their match.

Midway through, Matt Jackson’s phone begins to ring. The camera zooms in on the caller ID, which clearly displays the name “Jack Perry.” After a brief pause, Matt declines the call, ending the video without further comment.

This marks the first time Perry has been referenced in AEW-affiliated content since late 2024. He has not appeared on AEW television since losing the TNT Championship to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear in November. His most recent match came at NJPW’s Wrestle Dynasty event on January 5, where he unsuccessfully challenged for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.

Reports from both Fightful and WrestleVotes have indicated that Perry has been backstage at recent AEW tapings, with internal discussions ongoing about when and how to reintroduce him.

The subtle tease on Being The Elite suggests that Perry’s return to AEW programming could be imminent.