This Week’s AEW Dynamite Breaks 2025 Viewership Record

The May 14, 2025, edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS delivered its highest total viewership of the year, drawing an average of 682,000 viewers over the course of its extended 133-minute broadcast. Despite going head-to-head with major playoff games from both the NBA and NHL, Dynamite managed to secure a strong 0.17 rating in the key Adults 18-49 demographic, placing it at #10 among all prime-time cable broadcasts for the night.

Breaking down the numbers further, AEW Dynamite attracted approximately 221,000 to 235,000 viewers within the 18-49 demo. Male viewers made up a larger portion of that audience, scoring a 0.24 rating compared to a 0.11 rating among females. In the Adults 25-54 category, the program posted a solid 0.27 rating, led again by a strong male skew with a 0.38, while females in that bracket accounted for a 0.16. The household rating came in at 0.42, representing between 522,000 and 535,000 households tuning in.

AEW faced fierce competition throughout the night, including Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics on TNT, which topped the charts with a massive 1.44 rating in the 18-49 demo and nearly 5 million total viewers. The NHL also drew solid numbers with the Panthers vs. Maple Leafs playoff game on ESPN, and network shows like CBS’s “Survivor” and NBC’s “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago P.D.” all brought in millions of viewers.

In the midst of a crowded and sports-dominated TV landscape, AEW Dynamite’s ability to remain in the top 10 for its key demo highlights its dedicated and resilient fanbase. The performance stands as a testament to the brand’s continued relevance and audience loyalty in an increasingly competitive environment.