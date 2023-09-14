This Week’s AEW Dynamite Draws One Of The Smallest Crowds In The Show’s History

According to WrestleTix, 2,667 tickets were distributed for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite at the 17,556-seat Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. AEW previously drew 4,740 people to the building on October 18th, 2022 for Dynamite.

WrestleTix reports, “This figure surpassed only one other AEW TV event attendance figure for the year, Collision in Regina, SK (2,474).” It finished second-to-last, just ahead of Rampage in Kingston, RI (2,743). There’s no sugarcoating it: this was a poor turnout. Many locals contacted me, stating that they were only made aware of the event the day before when AEW advertisements aired during nearly every commercial break of the Reds (baseball) game.”

The audience for this week’s Dynamite was one of the smallest in the show’s history. During the Covid-19 pandemic, there were episodes of Dynamite that drew smaller crowds at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. There was also a Dynamite event on March 11th, 2020, with around 2,500 people in attendance, according to F4WOnline.com, but some ticketholders chose not to attend due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The following photo from Dynamite is courtesy of @theclodwalrus: