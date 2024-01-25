Three Matches And More Announced For Next Tuesday’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE announced three matchups and a segment for next Tuesday’s Vengeance Day go-home episode of NXT on the USA Network.

It was announced that reigning NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar will defend his championship against Von Wagner, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will battle LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament Semifinals match and Lola Vice will face Elektra Lopez in a singles match.

It was also announced that we could see the end of Chase U as they prepare to say their final goodbyes due to the university suffering a huge gambling debt because of Andre Chase’s gambling and financial fraud issues.