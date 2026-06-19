Thunder Rosa Discusses Challenges Facing Women’s Wrestling

AEW star Thunder Rosa discussed various topics with Houston Life, including the growing visibility of women’s wrestling.

Rosa said, “It is incredible, but there’s still a lot of challenges that come with that. I think the environment has changed very suddenly from last year to this year in terms of like, equality in pay and everything. And everywhere you go, women have the same issues.”

On what she thinks needs to change to level the playing field for women’s wrestling:

“I think just in general in sports, people need to understand that [women] are able to sell tickets, that we’re able to put people in seats. I mean, the WNBA is a perfect example of that. Women’s wrestling has been going strong for a while, and I feel like a lot of the very strong matches have been the women’s matches on the PPVs. So I know we can do that if we’re given the opportunity, and the time too, on television. It’s so competitive for women to be on TV, because there’s only certain spots that we can be in. But I think that — for example, in AEW what we were able to accomplish a couple years ago and even now with some of the matches. Because they’ve been pretty intense — I don’t want to use another [word for it], a little brutal too. But it’s like, women are able to show that we can just go as hard and we can be as good as the guys. So we just need that little [tiny bit].”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)