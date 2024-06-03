Tickets For MLW’s Return To Atlanta Go On Sale This Wednesday

MLW issued the following:

MLW returns to Atlanta’s Center Stage Sept 14, tickets on sale this Wednesday

MLW invades Center Stage June 1

Tickets on sale this Wednesday at MLWLIVE.com

Atlanta, June 3, 2024 – Following the overwhelming success of Major League Wrestling’s (MLW) debut at Center Stage, MLW is thrilled to announce its return to the iconic Atlanta venue on September 14. Fans can expect another electrifying night of professional wrestling action as MLW brings a premium live event special and TV taping to Center Stage with: Major League Wrestling: FIGHTLAND.

Tickets for this highly anticipated event will go on sale this Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased through Ticketmaster and http://www.MLWLive.com. With tickets starting at just $15, this is an event wrestling fans won’t want to miss.

Center Stage will once again come alive with the energy and excitement of MLW, and with cameras rolling, fans are encouraged to bring their signs and become part of the action.

The night’s lineup features an array of top-tier talent, including:

Matt Riddle: Battle RIOT VI winner.

Satoshi Kojima: MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club: The powerhouse faction ready to dominate.

Mistico: the MLW World Middleweight Champion

Tom Lawlor: The former UFC fighter turned WTF sports entertainer

AKIRA: The rising star known as the Death Fighter.

Sami Callihan: The unpredictable and dangerous competitor.

Jake Crist: The high-flying, death-defying athlete.

Delmi Exo” The “God Queen” and former MLW World Featherweight Champion.

Cesar Duran: Azteca Lucha’s El Jefe.

Salina de la Renta: The empresario of lucha.

CONTRA UNIT featuring:

Mads Krugger

Minoru Suzuki

Janai Kai

Ikuro Kwon

“After selling out with our debut at Center Stage, we are excited to bring the action back to the southern capitol of wrestling,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “The fans in Atlanta are incredible, and we’re looking forward to delivering another unforgettable night of wrestling with one of our biggest shows of the year, FIGHTLAND.”

Don’t miss out on this thrilling event that promises high-stakes matches and unforgettable moments. Secure your tickets this Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster and MLWLive.com. Be there live to witness the spectacle as MLW takes over Center Stage on September 14.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit MLWLIVE.com.

Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at Ticketmaster and http://www.MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

FIGHTLAND live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

TBA

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

TBA

*** SPECIAL 7PM START TIME FOR TICKET HOLDERS ***

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT CENTER STAGE

Located in the heart of Atlanta, originally “Theatre Atlanta”, Center Stage was built in 1966. An iconic live performance venue in Midtown celebrating over five decades hosting music, comedy, wrestling, boxing, eSports, film and television recordings, and private events.

Center Stage is located at 1374 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.

PARKING

1360 Peachtree Street Garage (reserve in advance)

1374 West Peachtree Street Garage

1372 Peachtree Street Garage

MARTA AND RIDESHARE

MARTA Arts Center Station (Red & Gold Lines)

Distance: 0.2 miles along West Peachtree Street

Uber / Lyft / Taxi: For your safety, please use 17th Street

(b/w West Peachtree St & Spring St)

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets, including New York, Chicago, and Tampa.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on Triller TV+.

MLW events showcase top ranked professional wrestling, with fighters representing countries around the world.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on X, Instagram and YouTube.