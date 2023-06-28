Tiffany Stratton Addresses Her Character In WWE NXT, Says It’s Her Turned Up A Few Notches

Tiffany Stratton recently appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Stratton was asked how much of her real self is in her character:

“I would say a lot of it is kind of just my inner thoughts. It’s just me actually saying it. Honestly, if I’m going to be real, I kind of just take what I think and I like to turn it up a bunch of notches. I’m a very irritable person. It’s not a good trait to have, but I guess it is for the character of Tiffany Stratton.”

If her objective after competing for the 2016 National team as a gymnast was to make the Olympic team:

“Honestly, I got to the age of like 19 years old and I kind of fell out of love with gymnastics. I got to a point where I didn’t like coming to practice every day. It was exhausting mentally and physically and I kind of just fell out of it. When I don’t like something, I will not force myself to do it. I will just totally cut all ties with it. I don’t care. Life is short. I’m not going to do things I don’t want to do.”

“So I quit and then I got into CrossFit right away. I wanted to do something that was still competitive and athletic, and that’s how I got into CrossFit and then later on into bodybuilding. I did CrossFit for just a year and a half, two years, maybe. Then I realized that CrossFit made me super bulky. I did not like that. I got super bulky. I was kind of chubby in all honesty if I look back at my photos. So I got into bodybuilding. That is exactly what I wanted. I wanted to be able to form my muscles to how I wanted them to look. That’s why I got into bodybuilding and I went through a whole prep, a bodybuilding prep and that was life changing. I’m so glad I did that before I came to the WWE, because now I know how to get in shape for a big pay-per-view or just in general Bodybuilding definitely taught me that and the discipline for dieting and stuff is on another level.”

Getting interested in wrestling:

“I would say I was flipping through the channels. I came across a random Friday Night Smackdown and I saw Charlotte Flair. I saw that she was blonde, she was buff, she could flip, she could talk some crap, and I was like, that is literally everything that I can do.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)