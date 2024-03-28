Timothy Thatcher On Being Chris Hero’s Opponent For His In-Ring Return

Pro-Wrestling NOAH star Timothy Thatcher recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including his history with Chris Hero and being Hero’s opponent in his in-ring return.

Thatcher said, “Lots of history with him.” “My matches I had with Chris Hero in 2014 really helped elevate my level in independent professional wrestling. Before then, I just made little appearances here and there, but my matches with Mr. Hero is what led to me getting quite a bit of momentum. It definitely helped for EVOLVE at the time, which I had just started with.”

“For him coming back and me being the guy, I think it was a natural fit. If you share the same view of pro wrestling, it tends to lead to good things. Me and Mr. Hero lead the same image of how this is. I was very grateful to be part of that.”

You can check out Thatcher’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)