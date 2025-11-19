TKO Group Completes ASR Agreement, Approves New Share Repurchase Program

TKO Group Holdings, Inc., the parent company of WWE, has announced in a press release that it has completed its accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement, repurchasing a total of $800 million of its outstanding Class A common stock.

Along with this completion, TKO also announced its 10b5-1 trading plan to repurchase up to $174 million of its Class A common stock, first announced on September 15.

The 10b5-1 plan is set to remain in effect until February 26, 2026. Any shares not repurchased by this date will result in the plan being terminated in accordance with its terms.

This announcement follows TKO’s previous payment of $800 million to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC on September 16, which included an initial delivery of 3,161,430 shares of Class A common stock.

The ASR Agreement period concluded on November 17, resulting in an additional delivery of 1,053,960 shares as the final settlement. In total, TKO repurchased 4,215,390 shares through the ASR agreement.

Additionally, TKO and WWE recently announced WWE’s third-quarter earnings for 2025, reporting a total revenue of $1.120 billion, with WWE contributing $402 million to that figure.