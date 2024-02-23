TNA Announces Big Match For No Surrender 2024

A big match has been announced for TNA No Surrender 2024.

On Friday, TNA Wrestling announced Frankie Kazarian vs. Eric Young in a match at the upcoming PPV this weekend, with the winner going on to challenge for the TNA World Championship at the TNA Sacrifice 2024 show on March 8 in Windsor.

“Based on Eric Young’s challenge tonight, Santino Marella has made a match between him and Frankie Kazarian official for No Surrender TOMORROW LIVE on TNA,” the annoucement began. “Plus the winner will challenge for the TNA World Championship at Sacrifice on March 8 in Windsor!”

Check out the official announcement below.