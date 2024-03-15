TNA Announces Match For 3/22 iMPACT On AXS TV Taping In Philadelphia

A new match has been announced for the TNA iMPACT On AXS TV taping scheduled for next week.

On Friday, TNA Wrestling confirmed the addition of “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander versus Tracy Williams for the taping, which goes down from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. on March 22.

Williams took to social media to comment on the match soon after it was announced.

“I’ve wanted this fight for a while but somehow it’s never been booked,” he wrote via X. “Now it’s going down in my TNA debut, in the arena I cut my teeth in.”

He continued, “There’s a lot of respect I’ve allowed myself to be deprived of over the last few years and I’m ready to take it back.”

Tickets for the show are still available, and can be purchased online at 2300Arena.ShowAre.com.