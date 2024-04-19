TNA Announces Match For Post-Rebellion Episode Of iMPACT On AXS TV

The first match for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV has been announced.

On this week’s TNA Rebellion 2024 “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV on Thursday night, the company announced the first official match for the post-pay-per-view episode of the weekly TNA on AXS TV program.

Scheduled for the April 25, 2024 post-Rebellion episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV is a one-on-one Knockouts contest, with Ash By Elegance squaring off against Xia Brookside.