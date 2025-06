During Friday’s TNA Against All Odds 2025 special, the company officially announced the date and location for its next major pay-per-view event, Slammiversary 2025.

TNA Slammiversary 2025 will take place on Sunday, July 20th, at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. The event is expected to feature top stars and championship matches as part of TNA’s summer showcase.

Tickets are now available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

