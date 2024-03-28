TNA Announces They Have Re-Signed Ace Austin

Ace Austin will remain with TNA Wrestling for the foreseeable future.

This week, the promotion issued a press release to announce that the longtime TNA veteran has signed a new contract to remain with the company.

Check out the complete announcement below.

TNA Wrestling Re-Signs Ace Austin

Singles & Tag-Team Champion Brings High-Energy Excitement To The Ring

TNA Wrestling re-signed multi-time champion Ace Austin, the company confirmed today, as first reported by Denise Salcedo on her YouTube channel, Instinct Culture.

The 27-year-old Austin, a Pennsylvania native, has been wrestling professionally since 2015 after graduating from the “Wild Samoan Pro-Wrestling Training Center.” He made his TNA Wrestling debut in early 2019 and has had championship runs in singles and tag team action.

Ace Austin is a 3-time X Division Champion and 2-time World Tag Team Champion with Chris Bey, known as ABC. He also has been award-winning in the annual end-of-the-year awards, presented by TNA and voted by fans:

X Division Star of the Year (2020);

Match of the Year (2020) vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. Eric Young vs. Rich Swann at Slammiversary; and

Male Tag Team of the Year (2023) with Chris Bey.

“I’m very excited to be staying with TNA. I have more goals to fulfill and championships to win,” Austin said.

Austin and the stars of TNA Wrestling will be in action on Saturday & Sunday, April 20-21, at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The Saturday night show is the annual spring showcase event: the Rebellion pay-per-view, airing live around the world. The Sunday night show will be filmed for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, airing Thursday nights on AXS TV. The Las Vegas shows will feature TNA World Champion Moose, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, along with Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Ash By Elegance, and many others.

Tickets for both Las Vegas shows are on-sale now at https://www.ticketmaster.com/tna-wrestling-tickets/artist/1008830

