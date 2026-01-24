TNA+ Audio Leak Spoils Upcoming No Surrender Plans

Following last Thursday night’s live episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, fans who watched the show on TNA+ were unexpectedly exposed to spoilers for upcoming storylines as the audio feed continued on the platform.

After iMPACT went off the air, TNA taped matches and segments for future episodes, and TNA+ subscribers heard the creative team’s plans for the upcoming No Surrender event.

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer, it was announced that TNA World Champion Mike Santana and X-Division Champion Leon Slater will team up to take on Nic Nemeth and Eddie Edwards in the main event of the February 13 event.

Additionally, Eddie Edwards was revealed to be the winner of the World Championship contract in the Feast or Fired Match. It was also disclosed that Rich Swann will defeat AJ Francis in the No Holds Barred Match set for next Thursday.