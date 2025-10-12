TNA Bound For Glory Preview For Tonight (10/11/2025): Lowell, MA.

TNA Bound For Glory is live tonight.

The promotion returns with their biggest show of the year this evening at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The following matches are scheduled for the October 12, 2025 pay-per-view:

* TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Mike Santana

* TNA & NXT Tag Team Championships – Tables Match: The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von)

* TNA X Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Je’Von Evans

* TNA Knockouts Championships: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Indi Hartwell

* TNA International Championship: Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. Steve Maclin

* Gia Miller vs. Tessa Blanchard

* Hardcore War: The System (Moose, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Agent Zero)

* 20-person “Call Your Shot” gauntlet match for a shot at any championship over the next year

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships: The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) (c) vs. The Elegance Brand (Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance)

* TNA Hall of Fame inductions: Mickie James & The Beautiful People

Check back here tonight for complete TNA Bound For Glory results.