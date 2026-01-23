TNA Confirms Trey Miguel Signing

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement:

Trey Miguel Re-Signs With TNA Wrestling

As revealed on the latest Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC LIVE from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Trey Miguel has re-signed with TNA Wrestling.

A former TNA X-Division and World Tag Team Champion, Miguel returned in the high-risk, high-reward Feast or Fired match, securing briefcase #4. The contents of his briefcase will be revealed next week.

Stay tuned for more.