TNA Enters “Active Negotiations” For New TV Rights Deal

TNA Wrestling’s ongoing search for a new broadcast home has entered a crucial stage. In a recent interview with TV Insider, TNA President Carlos Silva revealed that the company has moved past the exploratory phase and is now in active negotiations with an unnamed potential media partner, with the goal of launching a new deal at the start of 2026.

“We’re now in active negotiations with a partner, and we’re going to work through that. I can’t really put a timeline on how long that will take,” Silva said. “The good news is the process has started. We’re no longer just talking to a bunch of people to sort of gauge interest. Now we have an interested partner and [we’re] working through potentially a deal for 2026. It’s going to happen as soon as it can happen. We were working on it as recently as yesterday, exchanging papers and trying to figure it out. We’re excited about it and keep pushing it forward to get this over the finish line. It’s done when it’s over the finish line.”

While Silva did not reveal the identity of the prospective network, reports from earlier this year suggested that The CW or A&E could be frontrunners. A potential deal with The CW would make significant strategic sense, given that the network is now the home of WWE’s NXT brand — and the two companies are currently in the midst of a high-profile cross-promotional storyline.

In fact, a special “NXT vs. TNA Showdown” episode of NXT is set to air on The CW next Tuesday, which could serve as a high-visibility showcase for TNA’s product and a test run for a future broadcast partnership.

TNA’s flagship weekly show, Impact, currently airs on AXS TV and is available to stream on TNA+. However, the company is reportedly pursuing a media rights package valued at around $10 million per year — a substantial increase that would enable them to broadcast Impact live more frequently and expand their production quality and talent roster. The new deal could also lead to a shift in timeslot, with a potential move to Wednesday nights — directly competing with AEW Dynamite — being discussed.

For now, TNA remains focused on its current programming and its biggest pay-per-view of the year, Bound for Glory, set for Sunday, October 12 in Lowell, Massachusetts. The show will feature a massive cross-promotional main event, as TNA World Champion and NXT Superstar Trick Williams defends his title against TNA’s own Mike Santana.

If finalized, this new media rights agreement would mark a major milestone in TNA’s resurgence and could significantly reshape the pro wrestling television landscape heading into 2026.