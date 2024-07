The lineup is set for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

Announced for the 7/11 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV program are the following matches:

* AJ Francis vs. Rhino (TNA Digital Media Title)

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Jordynne Grace vs. TBA (TNA Knockouts Title Open Challenge)

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Zachary Wentz

* Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw