TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 4/2/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC had an average viewership of 200,000 and a rating of 0.05 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 21.88% decrease from the previous week, which had 256,000 viewers and the same rating of 0.05 in the 18-49 demographic. It’s important to note that these figures do not account for viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

The rating in the 18-49 demographic remains at its highest point for AMC’s run, marking the second consecutive week at 0.05. Prior to this, the show maintained a 0.05 rating for three consecutive weeks during episodes aired on February 5, 12, and 19. However, the total viewership for last week was the lowest since January 22, when the second episode on AMC attracted only 171,000 viewers.

Comparisons to previous years are limited due to a lack of available viewership data for 2024 and 2025. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT is averaging a 0.042 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 229,000 viewers. Up to this point in 2026, the show has averaged a rating of 0.043 and 227,000 viewers.

This episode was headlined by TNA Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace defending her title against Xia Brookside. It was immediately followed by a segment featuring Grace, Brookside, Léi Yǐng Lee, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana, Eddie Edwards from The System, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.