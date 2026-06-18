Thursday, June 18, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (6/18/2026): Denver, CO.

By
Matt Boone
-

Total Nonstop Action Wrestling is back tonight.

The June 18 episode of TNA iMPACT, which was taped in Denver, CO., airs tonight at 9/8c on AMC TV.

Scheduled for the show are the following matches and segments:

* Mike Santana, Nic Nemeth, and KC Navarro vs. Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch
* Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Moose vs. Bear Bronson, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards
* Frankie Kazarian’s King’s Speech with Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander
* Indi Hartwell vs. Elayna Black
* Xia Brookside speaks
* Ricky Sosa will be in action

Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved