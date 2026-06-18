TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (6/18/2026): Denver, CO.

Total Nonstop Action Wrestling is back tonight.

The June 18 episode of TNA iMPACT, which was taped in Denver, CO., airs tonight at 9/8c on AMC TV.

Scheduled for the show are the following matches and segments:

* Mike Santana, Nic Nemeth, and KC Navarro vs. Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch

* Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Moose vs. Bear Bronson, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards

* Frankie Kazarian’s King’s Speech with Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander

* Indi Hartwell vs. Elayna Black

* Xia Brookside speaks

* Ricky Sosa will be in action

Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.