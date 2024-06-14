TNA Wrestling is on the last stop before Against All Odds this Friday!

Tonight, we will see Zachary Wentz vs. Mike Santana and Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle. Plus, Matt Hardy invites the System to the Hardy Compound and much more! Continue below for the complete results!

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Ring Announcer: Jade Chung

Zachary Wentz w/ Trey Miguel vs. Mike Santana

During the match, Trey Miguel attempted to get involved but Steve Maclin took him out!

RESULTS: Mike Santana defeats Zachary Wentz via pinfall with a spinning Clothesline!

After the match, Mike Santana and Steve Maclin stood face to face ahead of their match at Against All Odds!

Tom Hannifan sits down with TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali:

Ali talked about walking a path to greatness and making the X Division great. Hannifan mentions that Ali has cheated. Ali said he was an inspiring champion and was propelling the division forward. Mustafa wanted credit for all the good things he’s done.

Hannifan brings up the loss that Ali took last week in the tag match. Ali said he was looking forward to wrestling in his hometown of Chicago. Hannifan said that people are accusing Ali of ducking Mike Bailey. Campaign Singh stepped in to end the interview. Ali and his entourage left the scene!

Backstage:

The System discuss going to the Hardy Compound! Masha Slamovich tried to talk to Alisha Edwards, but Alisha blew her off. The System left. The Hex approached Masha and teases her about not being on the same page with her partner.

Masha Slamovich vs Marti Belle w/ Allinson Kay

During the match, Allinson Kay choked Masha which gave Mari the upper hand.

RESULTS: Marti Belle defeats Masha Slamovich via Roll up pinfall.

Backstage:

Steph DeLander says to Xia Brookside that she does not have an answer for PCO!

First Class walks by and takes the black rose from Steph while he brags about having a First Class summer! Unknowingly to First Class PCO is following them.

Gia Miller is backstage with First Class:

AJ talks about Rich Swann having his back and holding the Digital Media Title. Gia asked about the rose. AJ said his DMs are open and the rose was from an admirer backstage. Then the lights go out and came back on. PCO appeared and attacked AJ. Swann attacked PCO but got knocked down. Security ran in to break up the fight. PCO picked up the rose and sniffed it.

Tasha Steelz vs. Dani Luna w/ Jody Threat & Lars Frederiksen

RESULTS: Dani Luna defeats Tasha Steelz via pinfall with a powerbomb.

Gia Miller is backstage with Joe Hendry:

Hendry talks about getting a beat down from the System last week. Joe gets the help of Ace Steel. Ace Steele walks in and says he believes in Hendry. He said he would push Hendry to his limits and break the glass ceiling.

Frankie Kazarian interrupted. He said he put on a clinic last week. Hendry said if that was a clinic, then the patient died. Ace challenged Frankie to face Hendry at Against All Odds.

The System are on their way to the Hardy Compound!

At the Hardy Compound:

There was a giant scary painting! The System were at the Hardy Compound and looked at a giant painting from Jeff. Hardy appeared on a balcony and welcomed them. He introduced the family, including his wife, kids, and Senior Benjamin. Moose threatened to beat him up in front of his family. Moose set off a “trap of booby” and explosions and smoke went off.

Brian Myers picked up a Matt Hardy action figure and walked into an arcade. He picked up another figure and said, “That’s an upgrade.” Myers found another Matt figure. Then Matt appeared in the same outfit as the figure. Brian walked closer and it was a cardboard cutout. One of Hardy’s kids appeared, and Myers chased them. There was a wrestling ring with a skeleton of Edge. A voiceover said, “You will always be Edge’s bitch.” The skeleton speared Myers. One of Hardy’s kids did a leg drop off the ladder onto Myers.

Eddie Edwards was outside. Hardy’s son Wolfgang appeared. Eddie turned into a werewolf. They cut to Alisha in the house. Piano music started. Alisha found Hardy’s wife and daughter. Alisha said she just wanted to leave. She ordered the daughter to get out of her way. The daughter threw confetti at her.

Moose was outside looking for Hardy. One of Hardy’s sons approached Moose and told him to come with him to find Hardy. Senior Benjamin was looking at old Broken Matt clips. Moose went in the house and looked around at old pictures of Hardy. Hardy attacked Moose from behind and threw him into a wall. Hardy put Moose in a chair and rolled him down a ramp. Reby had Alisha in a guillotine. She dropped the blade. Hardy threw Moose into the Lake of Reincarnation. Moose came out in old school New England Patriots gear.

Hardy said he reincarnated Moose into his best form because he wanted Moose at this best. Moose said Hardy wouldn’t make it to Against All Odds. He was going to spear Hardy, but Vanguard 1 stopped him. Hardy put Moose in the Twist of Fate. The System suddenly appeared outside of the gates, back in their regular forms. Moose vowed revenge at Against All Odds.

Jada Stone vs. Ash by Elegance

During the match, Rosemary was shown looking on from above the ring.

RESULTS: Ash by Elegance defeats Jada Stone via pinfall with Rarified Air.

Jonathan Gresham video promo:

He says Sami Callihan makes him laugh because he’s already beaten him once. Gresham says he doesn’t understand why he’d step into the ring with him again. Jonathan Gresham says tomorrow it’s him against Callihan’s immune system.

Jordynne Grace promo:

She talked about being disappointed that she didn’t win the NXT Title. Grace blames herself for not expecting interference. She said she is still the TNA Knockouts champion. She issued an open challenge to anyone in WWE, MLW, Stardom, AAA, NWA, or the independents. Jordynne Grace says nothing would stop The Juggernaut.

ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth

RESULTS: Nic & Ryan Nemeth defeats ABC via pinfall with a Danger Zone to Chris Bey from Nic.

The brothers celebrate as the show goes off air!

Tomorrow night is Against All Odds!