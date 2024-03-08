TNA Impact is back on AXS TV from New Orleans. On the card is, Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Knight and Dani Luna vs. Masha Slamovich. Also, Ash by Elegance vs. Angel Blue and Time Splitters vs. The Good Hands. Plus, we will hear from Moose and Eric Young ahead of their match at Sacrifice tomorrow night and much more! Continue below for the complete results.

Commentators: Tom Hannifan and Matt Rhewoldt

Ring Announcer: Jade Chung

Kevin Knight vs. Mustafa Ali w/ Jason Hotch & John Skyler

RESULTS: Mustafa Ali defeats Kevin Knight via pinfall with after he hits Knight with the X-Division Championship when the referee was distracted! After the match, Ali hits a 450 splash onto Knight’s arm. Out comes Alex Shelley for the save! They clear out Ali and Good Hands.

Promo:

Tasha Steelz and Xia Brookside hypes their match against Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts World Championship tomorrow night.

Backstage:

Medical checks on Knight’s injured left arm. The doc says Knight cannot compete at Sacrifice in 24 hours. Shelley says that he’ll take Knight’s place. Alex Shelley says he didn’t think Kushida would throw in the towel, while Sabin didn’t have his back at No Surrender. Shelley says he’ll go to Santino about the Time Splitters reunion.

Angel Blue vs. Ash by Elegance

RESULTS: Ash by Elegance defeats Angel Blue via pinfall with Rarified Air.

Steve Maclin video promo:

He says he’ll be at Sacrifice waiting for Nemeth when his connection goes out and someone attacks him. We cut to Maclin on the floor and Nemeth holding the camera to reveal himself as the attacker.

The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) vs. Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & Kushida)

Before the match, John Skyler cuts a promo bashing Time Splitters on his way to the ring.

RESULTS: Time Splitters defeats The Good Hands via submission with the Hoverboard lock on During the match, Shelly and Kushida had miscommunication issues but ultimately won the match.

Dirty Dango with Oleg Prudius, and Alpha Bravo outside promo:

Dango talked about them going into the TNA Hall of Fame. He said they were going from town to town to give young guys the rub. Dango talked about Josh Alexander and questioned why he wears head gear. He was glad to be in the main event tonight for the exposure, so people would join their wrestling school. He called himself Mr. Thursday Night.

Good Hands promo with Ali:

They apologized to Ali for losing. The Good Hands said they considered it a fact-finding mission. Ali said they made him realize he underestimated the Time Splitters. Now he needed to re-think the upcoming six-man match. He brought in the Grizzled Young Vets and said they were better suited to face the Time Splitters. He dismissed the Good Hands.

Masha Slamovich w/ Killer Killer vs. Dani Luna w/ Jody Threat

RESULTS: Dani Luna defeats Masha Slamovich via pinfall with a Sit-Out Powerbomb!

Alan Angels vs. PCO

RESULTS: PCO defeats Alan Angels via pinfall with a PCOsault. Right after the match, Kon attacks PCO. Angels tries to cheer on Kon, but Kon grabs Angels and slams him too. PCO and Kon swing chairs at each other, but PCO gets the upper hand at first. Kon slugs a right, PCO responds. They bring the fight to the back.

Video clip:

Crazzy Steve beating Rhino to retain the Digital Media Title on Xplosion. This was followed by a Steve promo.

Eric Young promo:

He talked about his title match against Moose at Sacrifice. Young says he made his own Sacrifices for the company. He guaranteed that he will keep moving forward. Eric called Moose one of the best to ever do it. He said he plays for keeps and threw the mic down.

Out comes Moose!

Moose said that Eric is truly a world class maniac. He says Eric had the idiot fans believing everything that comes out of his mouth. Moose said that Eric has been in TNA a long time and now his time is over at Sacrifice. He vowed to remain champion. Moose said they both love a good fight, so they shouldn’t wait until Sacrifice. He said they should give the people a New Orleans street fight. Moose teased getting in the ring but said that’s not how The System works.

Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers (in suits) attacked Eric from behind. Moose gave Eric a spear. Fans chanted “System Sucks!” Alisha walked to the ring with a chain. Moose wrapped the chain around himself and gave Eric another spear. Fans chanted “F The System”. Moose was going to do it again, but out came the ABC for the save. The System runs as they always do.

Dirty Dango vs. Josh Alexander w/Oleg Prudius & Alpha Bravo

RESULTS: Josh Alexander defeats Dirty Dango via submission with an Ankle Lock!

Tomorrow night is Sacrifice! The TNA World Championship is on the line with Moose vs. Eric Young.