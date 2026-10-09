TNA iMPACT Results – October 8, 2026

Boeing Center at Tech Port

San Antonio, Texas

Commentators: Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt

The final edition of TNA Impact before Bound For Glory opened with a video package highlighting the collapse of Order 4 and Syx’s ongoing issues with The Hardys.

The Hardys, The Nemeths and Leon Slater Segment

Matt Hardy declared that The Nemeths’ worst nightmare was about to come true, promising that he and Jeff Hardy would reclaim the TNA World Tag Team Championship in the main event. Jeff said the titles belonged with The Hardys, while Matt vowed that they would carry them into Bound For Glory.

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth interrupted. The champions insisted they would retain, with Ryan proclaiming The Nemeths the greatest brother tag team in wrestling. Matt responded that their time with the championships was running out and predicted that Leon Slater would also take the TNA World Championship from Nic at Bound For Glory.

Slater joined the confrontation and said that once The Nemeths lost the tag titles, only one task would remain: becoming the youngest TNA World Champion in history. Nic reminded him that Director of Authority Santino Marella had instituted a no-contact clause between them, but Slater argued that the stipulation was protecting Nic. He warned Nemeth that he would discover why Slater is known as the “Youngest in Charge” at Bound For Glory.

Kiera Hogan and Allie vs. Alex Gracia and Ki Vibez

Kiera Hogan began against Alex Gracia and connected with a step-up leg drop before tagging Allie, who struck Gracia with a running knee.

Ki Vibez entered and absorbed a barrage of right hands from Allie. Gracia tagged back in and earned a near fall before attacking the back of Allie’s neck with repeated elbows. Allie created separation with a jawbreaker and made the tag to Hogan.

Hogan rocked Vibez with a thrust kick and covered her, but Gracia broke up the pin—accidentally striking her own partner in the process. Hogan capitalized by hitting Face the Music on Vibez for the victory.

Winners: Kiera Hogan and Allie via pinfall

After the match, Allie called out Zoey Serrano and emphasized that she and Hogan were fighting champions. Hogan invited Serrano to find any partner she wanted and challenge them for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship at Bound For Glory.

Later in the show, Serrano contacted Shayna Baszler and asked her to be her partner. Baszler accepted the invitation.

Moose Issues an Open Challenge

Backstage, Moose issued an open challenge for Bound For Glory.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Random Draw Advantage Match

Brian Myers, Joe Alonzo, The Home Town Man and A.J. Francis vs. Bear Bronson, Trey Miguel, Elijah and Frankie Kazarian

The winning team would secure the coveted final entry in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, while one member of the losing team would be forced to enter first.

Brian Myers and Frankie Kazarian started the match with a lockup before Myers dropped Kazarian with a shoulder tackle. Bear Bronson tagged himself in and briefly confronted his System stablemate, only to avoid the fight by pulling Trey Miguel into the ring.

Miguel caught Myers with a hurricanrana and attempted a dive, leading to chaos around ringside. Bronson brawled with A.J. Francis while Elijah helped Joe Alonzo launch himself into the fight. Elijah and The Home Town Man then delivered crossbodies onto the collection of competitors outside the ring.

Francis later trapped Elijah in a bear hug. Myers tagged himself in and attempted a cover, but Elijah kicked out. The Home Town Man entered before Alonzo tagged himself in and attacked Elijah with repeated stomps.

Kazarian dumped Alonzo to the floor, where Alonzo confronted Avery Styles and shoved him. Avery responded by launching himself from the top rope with a Spiral Tap onto Alonzo.

Back inside, Kazarian covered Alonzo until Francis broke up the pin and tagged himself in. Miguel unloaded on Francis with strikes, a kick and a DDT. Francis retreated to the floor, but Myers caught Miguel with a superkick.

The action broke down as Elijah hit Myers with a twisting neckbreaker, Bronson planted Elijah with a spinning slam, The Home Town Man dropped Bronson with a DDT and Francis chokeslammed Kazarian. Francis followed with a spear to Miguel, but Alonzo made the blind tag and stole the pin while Francis was restrained from intervening.

Alonzo consequently secured the No. 20 position in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, while Miguel was assigned the dreaded No. 1 entry.

Winners: Brian Myers, Joe Alonzo, The Home Town Man and A.J. Francis via pinfall

Bound For Glory Injury Report

TNA announced that Indi Hartwell had not yet been medically cleared but was expected to receive clearance for Bound For Glory. Mila Moore remained under observation, while Matt and Jeff Hardy had been cleared despite neither man being at full strength.

A separate vignette showed The Righteous continuing their efforts to recruit Harley Hudson.

Order 4’s Final Meeting

Mustafa Ali convened one final meeting with Order 4 ahead of the four-way match for the TNA International Championship at Bound For Glory. Because Santino Marella had imposed a no-physicality clause, each member was permitted to share their final thoughts without the confrontation becoming violent.

Jason Hotch accused Ali of crossing an unforgivable line by involving his wife and daughter. Hotch revealed that the first thing his daughter told him upon their reunion was to hurt Ali. He said he should have put Ali in a grave instead of merely sending him to the hospital, then surrendered his Order 4 badge.

John Skyler said he had been the group’s most loyal member, remaining committed to Ali, Special Agent 0 and Hotch. Although he once considered Order 4 his family, Skyler said Mila Moore was now his family. He called Ali obnoxious and overbearing before relinquishing his badge.

Tasha Steelz highlighted everything she and Agent 0 had sacrificed to keep Ali on top. Both then turned in their badges.

Ali branded his former associates “swine” and claimed that they owed everything to him. He promised to hurt and destroy Hotch, Skyler and Agent 0 at Bound For Glory, declaring that he would forever trust only himself. Ali placed the International Championship in the middle of the table before the screen faded to black.

Knockouts Television Championship Match

M By Elegance (c) vs. Elayna Black

The Elegance Brand was banned from ringside.

M By Elegance opened with a mat return and slapped Elayna Black across the face. M attempted a pump kick, but Black sent her through the ropes. When Black appeared to hurt her left ankle, M exploited the injury to trip her and connect with a right hand.

M attempted to stomp Black’s hand against the ring steps. Black escaped, but M recovered and suplexed her from the steps onto the floor.

Back inside, M earned a near fall before repeatedly stomping Black in the corner. She pressed her boot into Black and followed with a series of right hands. Black tried to answer with an elbow, but M cut her off and delivered a single-leg dropkick for another two-count.

Black eventually dumped M over the top rope, sending her face-first into the apron. She followed with two clotheslines, an elbow strike, a knee and a rope-assisted stomp to the back of M’s neck, but the champion kicked out.

Black called for Black Out, only for M to escape and land a superkick. M drove her shoulders into Black’s midsection, but Black answered with a step-up knee and a suplex.

Black finally connected with Black Out. However, she was slow to make the cover, and the time limit expired before the referee could complete the three-count.

Result: Time-limit draw

Still TNA Knockouts Television Champion: M By Elegance

Ricky Sosa and Eddie Edwards Exchange Messages

Ricky Sosa addressed Eddie Edwards ahead of what he called the biggest match of his career. Sosa acknowledged Edwards’ status as a TNA legend but insisted that his own time had arrived. He respected Edwards but did not fear him.

Edwards responded that Sosa would need every bullet in the chamber to prove he belonged in TNA. He warned Sosa to be prepared to put down the “veteran saint of TNA” if he intended to prevail at Bound For Glory.

Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro

KC Navarro attacked immediately with a succession of right hands. He attempted to dive through the ropes, but Fabian Aichner intercepted him and drove him into the mat with a vertical suplex.

Navarro recovered and landed a splash from the top rope for a near fall. Aichner halted his momentum with a backbreaker before finishing Navarro with a powerbomb.

Winner: Fabian Aichner via pinfall

Indi Hartwell and Xia Brookside Exchange Final Words

Indi Hartwell and TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside delivered messages ahead of their championship match at Bound For Glory.

Hartwell reflected on the path her career had taken to reach the title match. Brookside accused her challenger of being manipulative, while Hartwell claimed Brookside had handled their deteriorating friendship in the wrong way. Hartwell added that she had overcome every roadblock placed before her by Daria Rae.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt then ran down the Bound For Glory card.

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match

The Nemeths (c) vs. The Hardys

Leon Slater joined the commentary team for the main event.

Matt Hardy and Ryan Nemeth began the match before Jeff Hardy tagged in and struck Ryan’s back with a double axe handle while Matt held him in place.

Nic Nemeth entered after Matt tagged back into the match and began wearing him down. Ryan returned, but Matt fought back with a series of right hands. Jeff tagged in and concentrated his attack on Ryan’s left arm.

Later, Jeff delivered a double-leg drop to Nic’s groin and followed with an elbow drop for a near fall. Ryan intervened and took Jeff down, allowing Nic to connect with Danger Zone, but Jeff survived the pin.

Jeff climbed to the top rope as the lights began flashing, signaling the presence of Syx. Despite the distraction, Jeff connected with the Swanton Bomb. Before he could capitalize, however, Nic caught the distracted challenger in a rollup to retain the championship.

Winners and still TNA World Tag Team Champions: Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth via pinfall

After the match, the arena lights went out. When they returned, Leon Slater was laid out at ringside while Nic stood nearby, appearing confused and insisting that he was not responsible.

The lights went out again. This time, Samuel Shaw and Joseph Sawyer appeared inside the ring.

Nic retreated to the entrance ramp and raised the TNA World Championship as Slater remained down. Syx stood tall in the ring alongside Shaw and Sawyer as the final Impact before Bound For Glory went off the air.