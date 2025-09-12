TNA iMPACT Results – September 11, 2025

Location: Minneapolis Armory – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

On the card:

Winner gets a shot at the X-Division Championship – 4 Way Match: Trey Miguel vs Myron Reed vs Zachary Wentz vs Jake Something.

Jessie McKay (w/ Cassie Lee) vs Heather by Elegance (w/ M by Elegance & The Personal Concierge)

Joe Hendry vs Eric Young

Moose vs AJ Francis

The Nemeths vs The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) (w/ Alisha Edwards)

Mike Santana in action

Moose vs AJ Francis

Before the match, Mustafa Ali makes his way to ringside to watch this match up close with his secret service.

RESULTS: Moose defeats Aj Francis via pinfall with a Spear.

After the match, Moose grabs the mic then challenges Mustafa Ali to a one-on-one match at Victory Road.

Backstage with Gia Miller:

She asks Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards and Brian Myers for their thoughts about their match against the Nemeths in the main event. Myers says Order 4 took out JDC, but he’ll be back—better than ever. Alisha says The System have been TNA’s backbone for a long time but tonight won’t be any different when Eddie and Myers face the Nemeths.

The Treehouse with the Rascalz:

They are excited to have Trey Miguel back. All three members of the Rascalz are in the fatal four way tonight. If they put their heads together, they can win and one of them can be the top contender for the X-Division title. They couldn’t remember Jake Something’s name.

Joe Hendry vs Travis Williams

Before the match, Eric Young and Northern Armory make their way to the ring. Young has a mask over his face. He says, this was the end of the line for Hendry. After this, people weren’t going to believe in him anymore.

Travis Williams attacked Hendry and Young announced it was Williams who was going to wrestle.

RESULTS: Joe Hendry defeats Travis Williams via pinfall with Standing Ovation.

After the match, Eric attacks Travis but Judas Icarus tries to stop him. Travis then hesitates to attack Travis with Young, but he took too long. Eric hits both Travis Williams and Judas Icarus with multiple pile drivers before leaving the ring.

Matt Cardona promo:

He blamed Ryan Nemeth for making him look like a liar. Cardona wasn’t always ready and lost to Kazarian because Ryan got involved. He said no one likes Nemeth and dared him to stick his nose in his business again.

Victoria Crawford promo:

She came out and said she was going to host her first edition of her podcast right now. Victoria said her first guest was Gia Miller, who had no idea this was coming. Crawford asked her how it feels to keep someone home with no job and no money. Gia was confused by the whole ordeal. Crawford revealed it was Tessa Blanchard. Gia said if that’s the case, Tessa has no one to blame but herself. Crawford began trash talking to her. Gia said she doesn’t have time for this and she’s not an in-ring competitor. Tessa attacked her so what did she expect the company to do. Crawford said that Gia should have shown forgiveness. Victoria believes Gia should have gone to Santino and gotten her unsuspended. Gia said this wasn’t her fault and Crawford needed to stop. Jody Threat came out to defend Gia.

#1 Contenders match for the X-Division Championship – 4 Way Match: Trey Miguel vs Myron Reed vs Zachary Wentz vs Jake Something

The X-Division Champion Leon Slater is joining commentary for this one.

RESULTS: Myron Reed takes the victory with a springboard 450 onto Jake Something via pinfall.

After the match, Wentz, Miguel, and Reed celebrate his victory. Then Leon Slater and Myron Reed have a stare down.

Injury Report:

Mara Sade – Bruising and she is out for next several weeks.

Indi Hartwell – Bruising but cleared.

Jody Threat – Bruising but cleared.

The Northern Armory are being evaluated.

Backstage:

Kazarian offered Jake Something some “friendly advice” which was that Jake is in his own way because he thinks brute strength is all there is. He said he’s going to be the TNA and TNA International Champion. He asked Jake if he wanted to watch history or be part of history. He said if Jake aligns with him, Kazarian will give him all the keys he needs to be successful and asks him if he wants to finally be something, then walked off. Jake is considering his offer.

Jessie McKay (w/ Cassie Lee) vs Heather by Elegance (w/ M by Elegance & The Personal Concierge)

RESULTS: Heather by Elegance defeats Jessie McKay via pinfall after The Iceman distracted McKay allowing Heather to nail her and pin her with her feet on the ropes.

After the match, the Elegance Brand attack Jessie and Cassie but Cassie gets the upper hand and out comes Santino Marella! He said that M by Elegance will face Cassie Lee next.

M by Elegance vs. Cassie Lee

During the match, M distracted herself talking trash to Jesse McKay on the outside, allowing Cassie to begin to make a comeback. Heather nailed Cassie while the referee was distracted but was nailed by Jessie.

RESULTS: Cassie Lee defeats M by Elegance via pinfall with The Spiral.

Steve Maclin vignette:

As a Marine, holding the line isn’t a phrase. It means life or death and 20 years later, nothing has changed. He’s defended the International title against so many, because he’s the one who holds the line with his blood, sweat and tears. If Frankie Kazarian wants to insult his military career, his opinion doesn’t mean a thing. Maclin is the present and future of TNA. Kazarian can claim to be the king, but he knows the truth is his time is running out. Kazarian will be called King Nothing, but Maclin will be the same old Jarhead.

Backstage:

The Conceirge was upset with Santino Marella about what happened with The IInspiration. He demanded a stipulation at Victory Road with Ash by Elegance vs. Masha Slamovich. The Conceirge made it a No DQ Match by Elegance with Indi Hartwelll as the guest referee. Heather & M will put their Knockouts Tag Team Championship against The IInspiration at the PPV.

Mike Santana:

As Mike Santana was coming to the ring for a bout he was attacked by Williams in the crowd. Trick brought Santana to the ringside area, where Santana fought back. Security separated them.

Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards w/ Alisha Edwards vs. Nic and Ryan Nemeth

During the match, Order 4 made their presence felt as they tried to interfere, but Eddie Edwards attacked them.

RESULTS: Nic & Ryan Nemeth defeats Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards via pinfall with Danger Zone.

After the match, Ryan announced they were invoking their contractually obligated Tag Team title rematch and challenge Matt and Jeff Hardy next week.

The Hardys came to the ring as referees got in between the two teams. The Nemeths exited the ring as the champs came to the ring.