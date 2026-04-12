TNA Rebellion Results – April 11, 2026

TNA Wrestling presented Rebellion 2026 on April 11 from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, featuring major title matches, shocking betrayals, and new champions crowned. Mustafa Ali captured the TNA International Championship, The System claimed the Tag Team Titles, and Mike Santana survived a chaotic main event to retain the TNA World Championship.
Venue: Wolstein Center – Cleveland, Ohio
Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell
Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt
Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller
Pre-Show
The System Promo
Daria Rae introduced The System to the Cleveland crowd. Brian Myers mocked the city as “the mistake on the lake” and promised the end of The Hardys’ reign. Bear Bronson vowed to leave nothing but memories behind, Cedric Alexander predicted a new X-Division Champion, and Eddie Edwards declared he would capture the TNA World Championship for a third time.
Ryan Nemeth vs. BDE
Ryan Nemeth delivered a comedic hometown promo, acknowledging his parents at ringside before declaring himself a Steelers fan.
Winner: Ryan Nemeth via pinfall (Big Hollywood Ending)
After the match, Nemeth’s father booed while his mother cheered.
Panel Segment
Carlos Silva joined the panel but was met with boos. Eric Young interrupted, claiming Ricky Sosa had been hospitalized in Europe and calling EC3 a “nepo baby,” demanding he justify his place in TNA.
Main Show
TNA X-Division Championship Match
Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander
Slater retained in a standout opener, countering Alexander’s attempt to use the championship belt before finishing him with a Swanton 450.
Winner: Leon Slater via pinfall (Swanton 450) AND STILL TNA X-Division Champion
Backstage – Mike Santana
Gia Miller interviewed TNA World Champion Mike Santana, who noted his dominant reign. Alisha Edwards interrupted, hinting at offering her assistance moving forward.
Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian
The match turned chaotic, with both men using a belt as a weapon.
Kazarian capitalized on a distraction after the referee confiscated a weapon, delivering a low blow to secure the victory.
Winner: Frankie Kazarian via pinfall (low blow)
Injury Report
The Hardys – Injured but cleared
ODB & Mickie James – Injured but cleared
Stacks – Cleared but not competing
Mike Santana & Eddie Edwards – Cleared
Moose (w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. Agent Zero
Winner: Agent Zero via pinfall (Choke Bomb)
Moose dominated early, including a spear through a table, but was distracted when Alisha Edwards suffered an apparent ankle injury. Agent Zero capitalized to steal the win.
Hardcore Country Match
The Elegance Brand vs. Mickie James, Taryn Terrell & ODB
The match featured wild brawling and weapon usage, with The Elegance Brand ultimately gaining the advantage and securing the victory.
Winners: The Elegance Brand via pinfall (DDT following hairspray)
Post-Match – Hall Of Fame Announcement
Tommy Dreamer and Carlos Silva announced that ODB will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame. ODB addressed the crowd in an emotional moment.
Nic Nemeth (w/ Bernie Kosar) vs. AJ Francis
AJ Francis compared himself to LeBron James before the match.
KC Navarro returned during the match, distracting Francis and allowing Nemeth to secure the win.
Winner: Nic Nemeth via pinfall (Superkick + Danger Zone)
TNA Knockouts World Championship Match
Arianna Grace (c) (w/ Stacks) vs. Lei Ying Lee (w/ Xia Brookside)
Stacks was ejected from ringside, but controversy struck when Xia Brookside interfered, costing Lei Ying Lee the match and continuing the attack.
Winner: Arianna Grace via pinfall (knee to the back of the head) AND STILL TNA Knockouts World Champion
EC3 Returns
Eric Young called out EC3, who returned and dropped Young with a clothesline before issuing a challenge for an upcoming match.
TNA International Championship Match
Mustafa Ali (w/ Order 4) vs. Trey Miguel (c)
Interference from Order 4 allowed Ali to capitalize and capture the championship.
Winner: Mustafa Ali via pinfall (450 Splash) AND NEW TNA International Champion
Undead Realm Segment
The ongoing supernatural storyline continued with Rosemary, James Mitchell, Abyss, and others, delivering another surreal chapter in the “Undead Realm” narrative.
TNA World Tag Team Championship Match
The Hardys (c) vs. The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson)
The System captured the titles with a decisive finishing combination, marking a major shift in the tag division.
Winners: Brian Myers & Bear Bronson via pinfall AND NEW TNA World Tag Team Champions
Backstage – Moose & Alisha Edwards
Moose attempted to take Alisha to the hospital, but she insisted on staying for the main event.
TNA World Championship Match
Mike Santana (c) vs. Eddie Edwards
The main event was filled with chaos and interference. Moose neutralized Edwards at a key moment, while multiple distractions nearly cost Santana the match.
Despite controversy—including a missed count—Santana ultimately retained the title.
Winner: Mike Santana via pinfall (Spin the Block) AND STILL TNA World Champion
Post-Match Moment
Moose returned following the match and shared a tense staredown with Santana as the show came to a close.
TNA Rebellion 2026 delivered major moments across the board, including new champions in The System and Mustafa Ali, while Mike Santana continued his dominant run as World Champion. With betrayals, interference, and faction warfare shaping the landscape, TNA continues to build compelling momentum heading into its next chapter.