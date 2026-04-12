TNA Rebellion Results – April 11, 2026

TNA Wrestling presented Rebellion 2026 on April 11 from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, featuring major title matches, shocking betrayals, and new champions crowned. Mustafa Ali captured the TNA International Championship, The System claimed the Tag Team Titles, and Mike Santana survived a chaotic main event to retain the TNA World Championship.

Venue: Wolstein Center – Cleveland, Ohio

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

Pre-Show

The System Promo

Daria Rae introduced The System to the Cleveland crowd. Brian Myers mocked the city as “the mistake on the lake” and promised the end of The Hardys’ reign. Bear Bronson vowed to leave nothing but memories behind, Cedric Alexander predicted a new X-Division Champion, and Eddie Edwards declared he would capture the TNA World Championship for a third time.

Ryan Nemeth vs. BDE

Ryan Nemeth delivered a comedic hometown promo, acknowledging his parents at ringside before declaring himself a Steelers fan.

Winner: Ryan Nemeth via pinfall (Big Hollywood Ending)

After the match, Nemeth’s father booed while his mother cheered.

Panel Segment

Carlos Silva joined the panel but was met with boos. Eric Young interrupted, claiming Ricky Sosa had been hospitalized in Europe and calling EC3 a “nepo baby,” demanding he justify his place in TNA.

Main Show

TNA X-Division Championship Match

Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

Slater retained in a standout opener, countering Alexander’s attempt to use the championship belt before finishing him with a Swanton 450.

Winner: Leon Slater via pinfall (Swanton 450) AND STILL TNA X-Division Champion

Backstage – Mike Santana

Gia Miller interviewed TNA World Champion Mike Santana, who noted his dominant reign. Alisha Edwards interrupted, hinting at offering her assistance moving forward.

Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian

The match turned chaotic, with both men using a belt as a weapon.

Kazarian capitalized on a distraction after the referee confiscated a weapon, delivering a low blow to secure the victory.

Winner: Frankie Kazarian via pinfall (low blow)

Injury Report

The Hardys – Injured but cleared

ODB & Mickie James – Injured but cleared

Stacks – Cleared but not competing

Mike Santana & Eddie Edwards – Cleared

Moose (w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. Agent Zero

Winner: Agent Zero via pinfall (Choke Bomb)

Moose dominated early, including a spear through a table, but was distracted when Alisha Edwards suffered an apparent ankle injury. Agent Zero capitalized to steal the win.

Hardcore Country Match

The Elegance Brand vs. Mickie James, Taryn Terrell & ODB

The match featured wild brawling and weapon usage, with The Elegance Brand ultimately gaining the advantage and securing the victory.

Winners: The Elegance Brand via pinfall (DDT following hairspray)

Post-Match – Hall Of Fame Announcement

Tommy Dreamer and Carlos Silva announced that ODB will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame. ODB addressed the crowd in an emotional moment.

Nic Nemeth (w/ Bernie Kosar) vs. AJ Francis

AJ Francis compared himself to LeBron James before the match.

KC Navarro returned during the match, distracting Francis and allowing Nemeth to secure the win.

Winner: Nic Nemeth via pinfall (Superkick + Danger Zone)

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match

Arianna Grace (c) (w/ Stacks) vs. Lei Ying Lee (w/ Xia Brookside)

Stacks was ejected from ringside, but controversy struck when Xia Brookside interfered, costing Lei Ying Lee the match and continuing the attack.

Winner: Arianna Grace via pinfall (knee to the back of the head) AND STILL TNA Knockouts World Champion

EC3 Returns

Eric Young called out EC3, who returned and dropped Young with a clothesline before issuing a challenge for an upcoming match.

TNA International Championship Match

Mustafa Ali (w/ Order 4) vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Interference from Order 4 allowed Ali to capitalize and capture the championship.

Winner: Mustafa Ali via pinfall (450 Splash) AND NEW TNA International Champion

Undead Realm Segment

The ongoing supernatural storyline continued with Rosemary, James Mitchell, Abyss, and others, delivering another surreal chapter in the “Undead Realm” narrative.

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match

The Hardys (c) vs. The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson)

The System captured the titles with a decisive finishing combination, marking a major shift in the tag division.

Winners: Brian Myers & Bear Bronson via pinfall AND NEW TNA World Tag Team Champions

Backstage – Moose & Alisha Edwards

Moose attempted to take Alisha to the hospital, but she insisted on staying for the main event.

TNA World Championship Match

Mike Santana (c) vs. Eddie Edwards

The main event was filled with chaos and interference. Moose neutralized Edwards at a key moment, while multiple distractions nearly cost Santana the match.

Despite controversy—including a missed count—Santana ultimately retained the title.

Winner: Mike Santana via pinfall (Spin the Block) AND STILL TNA World Champion

Post-Match Moment

Moose returned following the match and shared a tense staredown with Santana as the show came to a close.

TNA Rebellion 2026 delivered major moments across the board, including new champions in The System and Mustafa Ali, while Mike Santana continued his dominant run as World Champion. With betrayals, interference, and faction warfare shaping the landscape, TNA continues to build compelling momentum heading into its next chapter.