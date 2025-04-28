TNA Rebellion Results – April 27, 2025

TNA Rebellion 2025 starts … NOW!

‘Countdown To TNA Rebellion’ Pre-Show Results

* Fatal Influence defeated Rosemary, Xia Brookside, and Lei Ying Lee

* Elijah defeated Shane Haste

TNA X-Division Title Ultimate X Match

Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. KC Navarro vs. Leon Slater vs. Sidney Akeem vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

Everyone stares off then we get some brawling to start. AJ Francis has joined commentary. KC, Vikingo, Slater and Sidney try to climb but Cardona and Moose get chairs and whack them down. Moose and Cardona kick chairs from each other then Moose lands a chop but Cardona drops him with a clothesline only to then run into a release powerbomb. Moose sets up a chair and climbs then reaches for the title but he’s still quite short of the belt. Vikingo jumps in and catches the elevated Moose with a Cutter. KC and Vikingo start working now, fast paced stuff and Vikingo lands a dropkick then follows up with missing a corner Meteora. KC then hits the 305 kick, AJ has left commentary as his mic wasn’t working. Sidney and Navarro trade blows, Sidney with some kicks and strikes to Cardona now before Cardona levels him with a clothesline. Slater hits a kick to Cardona then a high handspring back elbow. Slater climbs up towards the cables but Moose pulls him down and chops him. Slater boots Moose off the apron then tries a diving hurricanrana, Moose stalls that but does get hit with the hurricanrana onto the ramp. Vikingo dive onto Slater, Navarro then dives over a jumping Sidney and Sidney with a moonsault onto the pile of bodies.

Sidney starts climbing but Moose jumps up the ropes and grabs him for a superplex, then he slowly rolls through and then powerbombs Sidney over the ropes onto the pile of bodies. Moose tells Alisha to climb for him, she does get to the cable and climbs across it towards the title but she slips and Moose catches her. Slater then superkicks Moose over Alisha’s held body and they both drop. Vikingo kicks Slater then they fight on the ropes and Slater jumps to the cables and scoots to the belt but Vikingo dropkicks him down. KC with The Blessing in Disguise to Vikingo and now it’s his turn to try and climb but Sidney cuts that off. Sidney gets his eyes raked by KC then Vikingo tries to stop KC but KC knocks him down then climbs to the title, Slater stops that and catches him on the way down but KC changes that into a DDT. Kicks to Cardona from KC then a Reboot corner kick as well. KC climbs again and starts moving towards the belt but Cardona yanks him down then boots him in the head.

Cardona looks to climb but Sidney shoves him so he crotches himself on the top rope and now Sidney climbs. Moose is able to swing Sidney but he holds on and then flips down to drop onto Moose. Sidney starts climbing again but KC and Vikingo are there to complicate things. Slater joins in, that’s a very crowded corner now. Slater superplexes KC into Moose and Cardona. Sidney and Vikingo trade chops then Vikingo sends Sidney to the apron and spikes him with a Canadian Destroyer on the apron, because Vikingo is good. AJ Francis gets in the ring and hits Vikingo with a Down Payment, it’s a chokeslam. AJ helps KC onto his shoulders and walks to the belt but Moose Spears AJ then yanks down KC and drills him with a powerbomb. Cardona with Radio Silence to Moose, Slater with a leg lariat to Cardona. Slater is alone in the ring and looks to climb, but he pauses to think, then climbs to the top of one of the trusses then like a maniac hits a Swanton 450 onto the pile of bodies and it looked like Slater kind of landed hard there. That was nuts.

Slater pulls himself up and climbs to the cables, he moves towards the belt and unhooks it but he’s got to hit the mat and Moose Spears him allegedly on the way down and gets the belt to technically retain the title.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Moose retained the title in 15:24

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships

Heather and Ash by Elegance (c) vs. The Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend) vs. Spitfire (Dani Luna and Jody Threat) vs. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley

Looks like only two women are legal at a time and we start with Ash and Paxley but Ash tags out and orders Heather into things. Heather tags in Luna then Luna and Paxley tie up. They trade headlocks then Luna with some corner work and Jody tags in to continue it. Luna back in and hits a scoop slam then slams Jody onto Paxley for a 2 count. Facebuster from Paxley then she tags in Gigi to hit a low dropkick in the ropes and Paxley follows with a leaping elbow. Some elbows from Gigi then Ash trips up Luna only for Jody to dive onto her, Paxley then moonsaults off the apron and Gigi follows with a top rope dive onto the bodies. Heather sets to dive but Lash cuts her off, picks her up and Military Presses her onto the pile of bodies. That sets up Jackson doing a jump off of Lash onto the pile as well. Back in the ring Jackson tags off of Luna then gets caught by Gigi with a roll up for 2. Monkey flip from Gigi and Heather tags in off of her. Heather with a roll up then she dodges a dropkick and lands strikes only to then eat a dropkick. Lash tags in as the feed has issues so we miss something.

When we come back Luna and Jody are double teaming Heather with a delayed vertical suplex for a 2 count as Ash fails to break up the pin and lands on Heather. Luna then drills Ash with a German suplex, and another one for good measure. A third connects then Paxley and Gigi hit Pandemonium on Jody but only a 2 count. Lash tags in off Jody and gets to run wild for a bit including Paxley taking an assisted powerbomb after Jackson tags in and a few other girls break up the pin. Ash and Jody tag in and Jody unloads with chops then hits a spinning Torture Rack Bomb and Lash breaks things up. Everyone gets a chance to get some stuff in then Heather stands tall and drags Jody into position but Jody fights free and climbs up with Ash. Ash and Jody fight in one corner, in another Paxley and Heather set up, we get two Tower of Doom spots with Luna and Lash doing the power portion but here’s Maggie Lee to hold onto Ash and keep her from boing down. Ash with Rarified Air to Jody and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ash and Heather by Elegance retained the titles in 9:21

We get a recap of Elijah’s preshow win. In the back Elijah talks, he says this was a great time and it’s time to get ready since his good friend Joe Hendry will be in action making more headlines. He believes in Hendry and will enjoy this with everyone else.

Ace Austin and The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) w/ Sean Waltman vs. The System (Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and Moose) w/ Alisha Edwards

Wentz and Brian start us off, Brian with some strikes then Wentz fights back with a boot and a corkscrew crossbody out of the corner. Trey tags in and Brian takes a Wishbone Splitter then double dropkick. Eddie tags in and takes jabs then a moonsault from Trey. Ace tags in and lands a neckbreaker as he looks to keep the pace high. Kicks from Ace then a Russian leg sweep and leg drop. Eddie avoids a Fame-Asser then chops Ace but Ace slips away from him and Trey tags in for a top rope crossbody. Trey with some jabs then a shot to Brian. Trey follows Eddie out of the ring, Eddie hides behind his wife then Eddie cheap shots Trey to let his team start taking over. Chop from Eddie on the floor, we get some more feed issues as they’ve had off and on issues with that all event so far. Back in the ring Moose tags in and chokes Trey with his shirt. Brian tags in and works some control then Eddie tags in and starts grinding his knee into the ribs of Trey.

Eddie avoids a Sunset Flip and tags in Brian who kicks away at Trey. Chin lock from Brian to slow things down even further. Trey fights up but gets caught in an elevated Flatliner. Brian wants a Roster Cut spear but Trey intercepts him with a knee strike. Trey avoids Eddie and Moose but Eddie and Moose yank Ace and Wentz off the apron to prevent the tag. Eddie tags back in, then Moose as they’re working to keep Trey isolated. Some corner work then Eddie hits a Blue Thunder Bomb, Moose follows with a senton and Ace breaks up the pin. Trey fights away from Moose and Wentz tags in. Wentz gets to run wild for a bit including a handspring knee strike to Moose that gets a 2 count. Ace tags in, then Trey and Moose gets a Lightning Spiral plus Fold, Wentz tags in for a Spiral Tap and Eddie and Brian have to save the match. Ace drops Eddie with a Fame-Asser, Trey with the Shake Rattle and Roll to Brian, then we get a three way Bronco Buster with Waltman drilling Alisha with an X-Factor.

Spin kicks from Waltman while the ref isn’t looking then Trey and Ace dive onto Eddie and Brian. Ace then runs into a pump kick from Moose. Moose tries a Spear but runs into an X-Factor from Wentz. Wentz with a UFO Cutter and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ace Austin and the Rascalz won in 11:09

TNA International Title Match

Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young w/ Northern Armory (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams)

Steve Maclin gets ready in the back and looks like he’s got the 1,000 yard stare and wont answer questions from the interviewer. He just gets a slightly awkward smirk that I think was supposed to be a little crazy but didn’t quite register that way. Maclin takes out Williams and Icarus before the match starts.

Young and Maclin stare down then Maclin unloads with strikes. Young with a thumb to the eye but he runs into a back body drop then Maclin sends him out of the ring then launches himself over the top rope onto Young and the other two. Back in the ring Maclin has to try and contend with Icarus and Williams again and Williams lands a knee strike. That allows Young to get some control and land a right hand. Some more strikes from Young but Maclin gets him in the tree of woe and stomps on him a bit but Williams and Icarus get involved again and the ref ejects them from ringside then Maclin clotheslines them out of the ring. That allows Maclin to try and Spear the inverted Young but Young sits up out of the way and Maclin spills all the way to the floor. A little hard way cut to Maclin’s head, doesn’t look like it’s too dangerous though. Young starts after Maclin on the floor then they head back into the ring for a 1 count for Young. Thesz Press from Maclin and some punches then an elbow to the back of the head and an Angle Slam for a 2 count.

Maclin tries to rally the crowd, heads up top but Young clocks him then climbs up with him to look for a superplex but Maclin ties him into another tree of woe and he comes down with a single foot stomp. Corner spear from Maclin to the inverted Young gets a 2 count. Maclin sets Young on the top rope and climbs up with him, Young bites the head of Maclin and knocks him down then follows with the Elbow Drop for a 2 count. Young threatens the ref over that count, Maclin and Young then move to the apron and Young rakes the eyes then hits Maclin with what I think was supposed to be a Death Valley Driver but wound up being a seated move. Back in the ring Young with a cover, feet on the ropes, but only a 2 count again. Young yells at Maclin to stay down, Maclin does not oblige that and clocks him with a right hand. They start trading punches with Maclin getting the better of things then hits a Busaiku Knee. Young avoids KIA, Maclin blocks a Piledriver and catches a Rana pinning position to get the 3 count.

Post match Icarus and Williams run down to attack Maclin and Young gets a steel chain to hit Maclin with. Young hangs Maclin over the ropes with the chain, well it was supposed to be that but the chain doesn’t cooperate and they awkwardly have to try and make it look violent. Young then gets to pose with the belt

OFFICIAL RESULT: Steve Maclin retained the title in 9:24

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali

They just trade punches to start, both men seem to have sent their retinue to the back. Kicks are traded then Ali gets back body dropped all the way to the floor. Santana stumbles doing his springboard dive but Ali still mostly catches him and sells for it. Chop from Santana on the floor then he gets the base to some of the ring steps and pulls them into position on the floor then sets them upright but Ali bounces him into them. Ali sets for a dive and Santana misses so Ali goes head first into the upright steps, looked like a rough landing for him and that leads to a 2 count on the floor. Eye rake from Ali and he starts heading to the back, Santana runs up the ramp and leaps onto him off the stage. Santana gets popcorn from a fan and whacks Ali with it. Ali runs into a back elbow, then Santana climbs a barricade and hits a moonsault press for a 2 count. They brawl through the crowd for a bit, Ali then gets his goons to show up and Santana has to fight them off all of which sets to Ali hitting a dive off of an elevated position onto the pile and covering Santana for a 2 count.

They head back to ringside where Ali gets chairs and sets them up seat to seat but “he who sets it gets it” and he winds up taking a Death Valley Driver onto the chairs. That leads to a 2 count. Santana disposes of a bent chair then climbs to the top rope, Ali then gets a chair and whacks him to stop that action. Ali puts a chair against Santana’s head on the apron and hits an apron Coast to Coast or Van Terminator if you prefer and that gets a near fall on the floor. Back in the ring the crowd chant for tables, Santana then headbutts Ali and they trade some corner kicks until Santana avoids an Ali charge and Ali wipes himself out in the corner. Santana tries to Spin The Block but the security goons show up to toss him onto the ring apron then they get a table.

The table is set up on the floor, Santana is put on it and held there, Ali up top for a 450 Splash through the table but that only gets a near fall. The goons put Santana back in the ring then get the base of the ring steps and slide them into the ring. They set the steps up in a corner then produce handcuffs, but Santana fights back and hits them with a double Cutter. Santana then cuffs the goons and sets them against the ring steps, he goes then to get some hardware and eventually finds a barbwire baseball bat then Ali saves his goons with a rolling Cutter. Ali up top, another 450 misses though and Santana hits a Spanish Fly only for Tasha Steelz to break things up. Tasha gets a table to a pop, she sets it up on the floor and Ali pulls Santana to the apron only for Santana to yank him into the ring post. Santana takes a slap from Tasha, but he clearly believes in gender equality as he grabs her and drops her through the table with a Razor’s Edge.

Ali gets back into frame with a chair shot to Santana. Ali gets another table from under the ring and puts it in the ring then sets it up in the middle of the ring. Santana gets set on the table then Ali climbs onto the corner with the ring steps for a little extra height but Santana comes back to life and hits him then climbs up there with him for a superplex off the ring steps through the table. That still wont do it though as Ali rolls a shoulder up at the last moment. Ali pulls himself to the barbwire bat then hits Santana with it so Santana can blade. Yeah Santana is bleeding now as Ali yells at the crowd but Santana pulls himself up with blood trickling down his face and catches the bat. Spin The Block from Santana for the win in an instant classic.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Santana won in 19:26

Indi Hartwell Signs With TNA Wrestling

Immediately following the instant classic Falls Count Anywhere match, TNA broadcast member Gia Miller conducted a live interview at ringside. Miller spoke with former WWE and WWE NXT Superstar Indi Hartwell in the front row, confirming that she has joined the TNA Knockouts division. It was later confirmed by Hannifan and Rehwoldt that we will hear from Indi Hartwell on this coming Thursday’s special live episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+.

TNA Knockouts Title Match

Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard

Masha dives onto Tessa before the match starts. Knee strike from Masha then a Snow Pile for a 2 count. Kick from Masha. Tessa kicks Masha’s knee and goes to work on her leg. Fisherman’s knee buster from Tessa gets a 2 count. Tessa with a kick to Masha then she heads to the apron but Masha catches a kick then they fight over a suplex spot across the ropes until Masha climbs to the middle rope and tries it but Tessa blocks it, yanks her down then hits a slingshot splash for a 2 count. Some trash talk from Tessa, Masha fires back with punches then Tessa lands a dropkick to the knee and follows with a bouncing dropkick for another 2 count. Tessa puts Masha into a tree of woe then starts cranking on the leg of Masha and hitting it. Masha’s flexibility is impressive, Tessa ties her bad leg up in the ropes then hits a running dropkick to it. Tessa up top to mock the crowd then she picks the leg and locks up a cross legged kneebar then switches that into a pin for a 2 count.

More leg work from Tessa and Masha grabs the ropes to force some space between them. Kick to the leg from Tessa then she lines up Magnum but Masha stalls it so Tessa switches to a Canadian Destroyer. Masha lands a boot then hits a Code Red and both women are down. They both pull themselves up and Masha lands some kicks with her bad leg then a spinning back fist and German suplex. Masha tries Requiem but Tessa counters into a jackknife pin for 2. Back body drop from Tessa then a Dragon Screw and Tessa locks up an inverted Trailer Hitch. Masha tries to chop out of it but Tessa attacks her knee still then leans up and bites at Masha. Tessa sits back into a butterfly hold but they’re in the ropes and she has to break the hold. Some stomps from Tessa then corner work.

They head up top but Masha fights back and hauls Tessa up only for Tessa to kick her knee then hit a running Magnum for a near fall. Masha fights off the Buzzsaw DDT and bounces off the ropes to hit a sit out powerbomb for a near fall of her own. Tessa kicks the bad leg and hits a Cutter then Buzzsaw DDT for only another near fall. Tessa can’t believe it and decides to line up Magnum, she heads up top but Masha attacks her then climbs up with her. Masha tries a superplex, Tessa fights it but Masha lands headbutts to stagger her then hits an avalanche rolling Death Valley Driver then a knee strike for 2. Masha grabs an armbar, Disarm Her style, on the kickout though and Tessa taps out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Masha Slamovich retained the title in 14:02

TNA World Tag-Team Title Match

The Hardys (c) vs. The Nemeth Brothers

We get a quick brawl then the Hardys reclaim the physical title belts which Nic and Ryan had stolen. They all start brawling right away with the Hardys getting the better of things. Matt and Nic settle into the ring and Matt hits a DDT as Nic blocks a Twist of Fate. Catapult guillotine from Matt then he tags in Jeff. Nic takes some of the usual Hardy tandem offense. Nic with a thumb to the eye then Ryan tags in. Some corner work from Ryan then Nic tags back in to retain control. Ryan tags back in for some kicks. Jeff avoids a jumping elbow then tags in Matt. Matt with clotheslines to Ryan and the corner Deletion. Ryan avoids a bulldog but takes a Side Effect for a 2 count. A Twist of Fate is blocked and Nic snaps Matt over the top rope to set up a jumping DDT from Ryan. Nic tags in now and works some body blows, Ryan gets a cheap shot then Nic with some repeated elbow drops.

Matt fights up but Ryan tags in and grabs a side headlock. Chin lock from Ryan, who is not beating those Tonga Loa comparisons in this match. Matt tries a Small Package for 2 then we get a double clothesline and both men are down. Both men tag out and Jeff gets to run wild on Nic for a bit including a rough looking Manhattan Drop. Nic avoids a Twist of Fate, but Jeff hits Whisper in the Wind for a 2 count. Twist of Hate from Jeff but Ryan breaks up the pin. Matt tosses Ryan out of the ring then Nic takes a Plot Twist and Ryan again has to save the match. Again Matt tosses Ryan but this time follows him and elbows him down. Roll up from Jeff gets 2 but Nic lands a Fame-Asser for a 2 count. Nic sets for a superkick, Jeff blocks it and Matt shows up so Nic can take Poetry in Motion, then a Side Effect from Matt and Jeff follows with a Splash for 2. Awkward spot there as Matt kind of ran over the ref inadvertently. Matt wants the Twist of Fate and hits it, Jeff follows with a Swanton Bomb attempt but Ryan crotches him on the top rope.

Matt abuses Ryan on the floor for a bit and drops him with a neckbreaker on the floor then goes under the ring for a chair. The chair is set up, Matt then gets back dropped onto it. Back in the ring Nic hits a low blow, Danger Zone, then Ryan tags himself in to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Nemeths won the titles in 11:54

TNA World Championship

Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ethan Page vs. Frankie Kazarian

The TNA officials talk a bit, Santino gets the panel to make picks for the main event. There are four Hendry picks, one for Page, and that likely means Frankie wins as no one is giving him a chance it seems.

Hendry fights off Frankie and Page early and tosses Page out of the ring then tries a Standing Ovation on Frankie but Frankie counters into the Crossface Chicken Wing but Page pulls him out of the ring. Page and Frankie brawl then Hendry with a trust jump over the ropes onto both men. Back in the ring Hendry grabs Page but has to pump kick Frankie so Page then pump kicks Hendry and starts unloading on him with mounted punches. Frankie shoulders Page through the ropes but Hendry kicks him then Page suplexes Hendry across the hanging Frankie for a 2 count. Page retains control on Hendry and starts landing elbows. Frankie gets a table on the floor, Page and Hendry with a double clothesline so Frankie abandons the table to come in and try to pin Hendry for 2. Running leg sweep from Frankie to Page then he starts laying in punches to Hendry. Frankie with an O’Connor Roll to Hendry then catches a charging Page with a Northern Lights suplex to get a double 2 count. That was a tad contrived. Frankie tries to Chicken Wing Page but Page fights free then Hendry kicks Frankie and Page grabs a guillotine choke on Hendry. Hendry fights up and out of the choke with a suplex. Frankie then hits a double springboard leg drop but he can’t find a pin.

We get some more finisher teasing but no one gets anything set. Page pulls up Frankie for a running powerslam and runs over Hendry in the process and that gets a 2 count for Page. Now Page heads up top but Hendry cuts him off and climbs up with him, Frankie then complicates things and Hendry winds up rolling through Fade to Black and tries to powerbomb Frankie but walks over so Frankie can grab Page for a Tower of Doom spot and everyone’s down. Frankie and Page start fighting on the floor, and Page with an overhead throw to send Frankie into the time keepers area, then a hanging DDT to Hendry from the apron to the floor. Page finishes setting up the table from earlier, he looks to put Hendry through it with Egos Edge but Frankie whacks Page with the trophy he has. Back in the ring Frankie with a slingshot DDT to Hendry for a 2 count. Frankie mocks the Hendry spin then tries the Standing Ovation but Hendry blocks that only be caught with Fade to Black and Page dives into frame to break up the pin. Page with some punches to Frankie then Frankie hits a Backstabber only to then jump into a Codebreaker from Page for another 2 count.

Hendry with an Angle Slam to Page and a 2 count then Frankie with an Angels Wings to Hendry for another 2 count. They all start trading punches and chops, no one gets a clear edge until Frankie drops Page with a clothesline then a Chicken Wing on Hendry, Hendry stays mostly upright but starts fading as they sink to the mat. It’s close but Hendry rallies and sends Frankie to the apron then joins him. They fight over the table spot and Hendry eventually drops Frankie through it with a release Attitude Adjustment. Mix reaction to that move. Page misses a belt shot, but hits a Cutter onto the title for a near fall. Now Page tries Ego’s Edge but Hendry fights him off and hits an fall away slam then kips up, Standing Ovation and Hendry retains.

Post match Trick Williams delivers a tornado kick to Hendry. Trick lines up a Trick Shot and lays out Hendry with it then drops the TNA title onto the fallen champion to end the show.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Joe Hendry retained the title in 13:38

