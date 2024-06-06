TNA Returning To 2300 Arena For iMPACT On AXS TV Taping On 6/28 & 6/29

TNA Wrestling is gearing up for their return to a legendary northeast venue soon.

On Thursday, the promotion issued a press release to announce their return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for back-to-back nights of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV tapings on June 28 and June 29.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TNA Wrestling Brings Action-Packed Pro Wrestling To The Famed 2300 Arena In Philadelphia: Friday & Saturday, June 28-29

TNA Wrestling returns to Philadelphia on Friday & Saturday, June 28-29, for back-to-back nights of high-energy pro wrestling at the prestigious 2300 Arena, a venue steeped in history dating back to ECW.The TNA television trucks will be in Philadelphia to capture all the in-ring action both nights for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EDT every Thursday night (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada).Tickets for both Philadelphia shows are now on-sale at TNAWrestling.com and 2300arena.com.TNA Wrestling will bring all the superstars to Philadelphia, including Moose, PCO, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Josh Alexander, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Ash By Elegance and Gisele Shaw, among others.Also scheduled to wrestle in Philadelphia: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich, AJ Francis, Jake Something, Jody Threat, Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, Xia Brookside and more.Matches for the Philadelphia shows will be announced in the coming weeks.TNA+ is available at watch.tnawrestling.com, via iOS, tvOS and Android mobile apps, as well as big screen devices such as Android TV, Fire TV and Roku, with more platforms to follow.Philadelphia and the 2300 Arena have a long history in pro wrestling as the downtown venue made ECW a household name over 20 years ago. TNA Wrestling had its first major show in Philadelphia in 2006 and the City of Brotherly Love played host to the LOCKDOWN pay-per-view in 2009 and the BOUND FOR GLORY pay-per-view in 2011. TNA Wrestling had two sold-out shows at the 2300 Arena in March.A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., TNA Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 120 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.