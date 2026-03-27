TNA Sacrifice Results – March 27, 2026

TNA Wrestling presented Sacrifice 2026 on March 27 from the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event featured multiple championship matches, major storyline developments, and a chaotic main event involving Mike Santana and Steve Maclin, along with continued tensions between The System and Order 4.

Location: Alario Center – New Orleans, Louisiana

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

Pre-Show Match

Ryan Nemeth vs. BDE

BDE went for a frog splash, but Nemeth got his knees up and capitalized with a quick roll-up while grabbing the tights.

Winner: Ryan Nemeth via pinfall (roll-up with tights)

Announcement – Rebellion

It was announced that Trey Miguel will face Mustafa Ali for the TNA International Championship at Rebellion.

Backstage – The System & Order 4

The System and Order 4 met backstage to form a tentative alliance. Agent Zero agreed to take out Moose on behalf of The System, while Eddie Edwards promised Mustafa Ali the first TNA World Title opportunity if he captures the championship. Despite the agreement, tension and distrust remained evident.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Jody Threat

Outside interference played a key role, as Mila Moore placed Blanchard’s hand on the ropes during a pin attempt. Chaos broke out at ringside, allowing Moore to sneak into the ring and strike Threat with her shoe.

Winner: Tessa Blanchard via pinfall (hammerlock DDT)

After the match, a six-woman brawl erupted, with Blanchard hog-tying Threat using cables and dragging her around the ring.

TNA X-Division Championship Match

Leon Slater (c) vs. Eric Young

Slater retained in impressive fashion, combining high-impact offense to put away Eric Young.

Winner: Leon Slater via pinfall (Styles Clash into Swanton 450)

Result: AND STILL TNA X-Division Champion

Backstage Interview – Mike Santana

Gia Miller interviewed TNA World Champion Mike Santana, who labeled Steve Maclin “a manipulator” and vowed to destroy him in the main event, promising to make Maclin pay for everything leading up to Sacrifice.

AJ Francis & Frankie Kazarian vs. Hometown Man & Elijah

Kazarian secured the victory after hitting Hometown Man with Fade to Black.

Winners: AJ Francis & Frankie Kazarian via pinfall (Fade to Black)

Backstage Segment

Cedric Alexander and Brian Myers denied any involvement in the attack on Matt Hardy from the previous episode of iMPACT.

In-Ring Segment – Tommy Dreamer & Carlos Silva

Tommy Dreamer reflected on his ECW past before introducing Chris Bey to the crowd. Bey highlighted TNA’s commitment to developing new talent and introduced newly signed star Ricky Sosa.

Sosa received a strong reaction, with the crowd chanting “You deserve it!” before he officially signed his TNA contract, declaring the beginning of “Sosa Season.”

TNA Knockouts World Championship – Triple Threat Match

Arianna Grace (c) vs. Dani Luna vs. Lei Ying Lee (w/ Xia Brookside)

Lee appeared to have the match won after hitting Luna with the Warrior’s Way, but Stacks pulled Luna out of the ring, allowing Grace to steal the victory.

Winner: Arianna Grace via pinfall

Result: AND STILL TNA Knockouts World Champion

Backstage – Rosemary & Mara Sadé

Allie instructed Mara Sadé to “follow the white rabbit,” leading her to Rosemary. The two teased further interaction following Sadé’s match later in the night.

Mustafa Ali & Tasha Steelz (w/ Order 4) vs. Trey Miguel & Jada Stone

Interference from Order 4 proved decisive, as Miguel was restrained with zip ties at ringside, leaving Jada Stone vulnerable. Ali capitalized with a 450 Splash to secure the win.

Winners: Mustafa Ali & Tasha Steelz via pinfall (450 Splash by Ali)

Backstage – Knockouts Division

Arianna Grace taunted Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside, leading Santino Marella to announce Grace vs. Brookside for the Knockouts Championship on next week’s iMPACT. Stacks responded by insulting Marella.

Moose (w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. Eddie Edwards

Before the match began, tension escalated between Eddie and Alisha Edwards. The bout officially got underway after Moose struck Eddie, but Agent Zero interfered, attacking Moose and causing the disqualification.

Winner: Moose via disqualification

After the match, Agent Zero continued his assault until Alisha intervened, only for Eddie to pull her away.

Backstage – Steve Maclin

Maclin vowed to take everything from Mike Santana ahead of the main event.

No Disqualification Match

Mara Sadé vs. Elayna Black

Winner: Mara Sadé via pinfall (Moonsault)

Cedric Alexander & Brian Myers vs. Jeff Hardy & Vincent

Winners: Cedric Alexander & Brian Myers via pinfall

(Finisher combo: Roster Cut + Lumbar Check on Jeff Hardy)

The Elegance Brand Segment

The Elegance Brand held an in-ring segment, mocking ODB and claiming dominance over the division. ODB responded by bringing out Taryn Terrell and later Mickie James.

The trio of Knockouts legends cleared the ring, taking out Mr. Elegance, Heather, and M in a crowd-pleasing segment.

Backstage – Daria Rae

Daria Rae warned Santino Marella against showing favoritism in the main event.

TNA World Championship Match

Mike Santana (c) vs. Steve Maclin

The match ended abruptly when Steve Maclin was unable to continue following a superkick. Eddie Edwards then attacked Santana, but Santana fought back and stood tall after hitting a frog splash from the top rope.

Despite retaining the title, Santana appeared frustrated as the show went off the air.

Result: No Contest

Outcome: Mike Santana remains TNA World Champion

TNA Sacrifice 2026 delivered a strong mix of in-ring action and storyline progression, with Leon Slater continuing his rise as X-Division Champion and Arianna Grace escaping with her title in controversial fashion. The chaotic main event left more questions than answers, further fueling tensions between Mike Santana, Steve Maclin, and The System. With Rebellion on the horizon, TNA continues to build momentum across multiple divisions.