TNA Signs Top International Wrestling Star Octagon Jr.

International wrestling star Octagon Jr. announced on his Instagram stories that he has signed a contract with TNA.

Octagon Jr. is now listed on the company’s roster page. Throughout most of his wrestling career, he has competed in AAA. Recently, he teamed up with Laredo Kid and Chavo Guerrero to face First Class and Frankie Kazarian on the March 27th episode of TNA iMPACT. During the match, Octagon Jr. and Laredo Kid were referred to as the Aztec Warriors.