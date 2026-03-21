TNA Slammiversary Set To Return To UBS Arena In 2026

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva recently participated in the SeventySix Capital Sports Leadership Show, where he discussed several topics. Notably, he announced that the Slammiversary pay-per-view will return to the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York, the same venue that hosted last year’s event.

On where he sees Anthem’s businesses going over the next 12 to 18 months:

“Yeah look, I mean, in the case of TNA, we’re driving everything back to Slammiversary, you know? Being back at UBS Arena, the home of the Islanders, and working with John Leiddki and their great team over there. We had a great — biggest event, at the moment, last year. So we want to continue to just build that out and make that our best, biggest event of 2026.”

Last year, the event at the venue set a TNA record, attracting 7,623 fans. TNA has not yet officially confirmed Silva’s statement or the event date.

Slammiversary 2025 is scheduled for July 20th.

You can check out Silva’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)