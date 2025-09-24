TNA Star Pulled From Bookings Amid Domestic Abuse Allegations

TNA Wrestling star Masha Slamovich is under investigation and has been removed from multiple independent wrestling events following allegations of domestic abuse made by her former partner, fellow wrestler AKIRA.

The accusations surfaced after a friend of AKIRA shared a Dropbox link on social media containing over 100 screenshots of alleged text conversations between the two, along with photos showing AKIRA with bruises and cuts. Some of the messages reportedly include Slamovich admitting to physical assaults, making financial demands, and engaging in emotional abuse. The material, spanning 2022 through early 2025, has not been independently verified.

AKIRA later confirmed the validity of the claims in a lengthy statement posted to X (formerly Twitter). In his message, he described years of manipulation, financial strain, and emotional turmoil during the relationship, revealing that he attempted suicide multiple times. While expressing that he has since moved forward, AKIRA credited close friends and fellow wrestlers with helping him survive the darkest periods of his life.

“I gave a lot with little in return. I almost killed myself three times as the life I tried to build with someone was torn apart,” AKIRA wrote. “I’m not angry. I’m not sad. Not anymore. I’ve moved on… I’ve grown up mentally, physically, and spiritually. I’m still figuring things out and have nothing to say to that person. I adored them. I still feel phantom pains in my heart every time I see a photo. They’re a part of my life and history.”

Slamovich has not issued a public response to the allegations. In the meantime, several independent promotions, including Prestige Wrestling and West Coast Pro, announced that she has been pulled from their upcoming shows. Shayna Baszler has been announced as Slamovich’s replacement for Prestige’s October 5 event.

On Tuesday, TNA issued an official statement regarding the matter:

“We take any allegations like this very seriously and have begun an internal investigation.”

Slamovich was originally scheduled to face Ash By Elegance at TNA Victory Road for the Knockouts World Championship, though no official change has been announced as of this writing. She was also notably absent from this week’s episode of WWE NXT, which featured a major TNA roster invasion storyline.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for free, confidential, 24/7 support.