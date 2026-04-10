TNA Teases Potential EC3 Return Ahead Of Rebellion 2026

TNA Wrestling has sparked speculation about a possible return for former world champion EC3 following a teaser released ahead of this weekend’s Rebellion event.

On Friday, the company shared a video on social media featuring merchandise and ring gear associated with EC3, accompanied by the caption: “BREAKING: You CAN’T MISS #TNARebellion THIS SATURDAY LIVE on PPV and TNA+! Get tickets now and join us at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.”

BREAKING: You CAN'T MISS #TNARebellion THIS SATURDAY LIVE on PPV and TNA+! Get tickets now and join us at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio: https://t.co/WKEkofwGmF pic.twitter.com/rZjwXsJxPs — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 10, 2026

The teaser has fueled rumors that EC3 could be making his return to TNA, marking his first appearance with the promotion in several years.

EC3 announced earlier this year that he was departing the National Wrestling Alliance after a four-year run. During that time, he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, holding the title from August 27, 2023, until August 31, 2024.

A return to TNA would mark a notable homecoming for EC3, who previously enjoyed success with the company as a two-time TNA World Champion. His original run came to an end in 2018 following the Feast or Fired storyline, after which he went on to sign with WWE. He remained there until his release in 2020.

TNA Rebellion is set to take place on Saturday, April 11 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The current card is as follows:

TNA Rebellion 2026 Card

TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Eddie Edwards

TNA International Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

TNA X Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) (c) vs. The System (Bear Bronson & Brian Myers)

TNA Knockouts Championship: Arianna Grace (c) vs. Lei Ying Lee

Nic Nemeth (w/ Bernie Kosar) vs. AJ Francis

Moose vs. Special Agent 0

Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah

Hardcore Country Match: The Elegance Brand (Ash By Elegance, M By Elegance, Heather By Elegance) vs. ODB, Mickie James & Taryn Terrell

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full TNA Rebellion coverage, including results and any surprise appearances.