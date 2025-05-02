TNA Veteran Savannah Evans Announces She Is Now A Free Agent

TNA veteran Savannah Evans announced on her Twitter (X) account that her contract with the company has expired, making her a free agent.
Evans wrote, “As of April, I am currently a FREE AGENT. I am very grateful for my time at TNA and for everyone there. It’s time to hit the ground running. For booking and signing inquiries, please contact: [email protected]. My passport is ready, and I’m licensed in VA, SC, and MO. Follow me on Instagram: savannahevs.”
Evans has been with TNA Wrestling since 2021.
