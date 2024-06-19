TNA Wrestling Confirms Opening Segment For 6/20 iMPACT On AXS TV

The opening segment for the post-TNA Against All Odds 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT has been announced.

On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling confirmed that The System will be kicking off this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

Previously announced for the June 20 episode of the show is a Chicago Street Fight between Frankie Kazarian and Ace Steel, Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) vs. The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) in Knockouts tag-team action, as well as footage of PCO and Steph De Lander’s date.