TNA Wrestling Reportedly Negotiating To Re-Sign Ace Austin

According to Fightful Select, TNA Wrestling is looking to re-sign long-time star and former multiple-time X-Division and Tag Team Champion Ace Austin.

Talks have reportedly begun with Austin to keep him under their banner. While it is unclear how advanced the negotiations are, the TNA is hopeful of retaining Austin as part of the roster. This interest comes after Austin announced his re-signing with TNA in March 2024.

The report also mentioned that Chris Bey’s current TNA contract is likely nearing its expiration; however, it is uncertain how his recent injury may have affected his contract status.

Bey was temporarily paralyzed following a neck injury in October 2024, but he has made significant progress and has since been able to stand up and walk on his own again.