TNA Wrestling Returning To Tampa In August

TNA issued the following:

TNA Wrestling Returns To Tampa For Two Nights Of Live Pro Wrestling, August 2-3, At The Florida State Fairgrounds

Stars Heading To Tampa For The TNA Shows Include Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Mike Santana, Jordynne Grace, Ash By Elegance, Joe Hendry, Mustafa Ali & Moose, among others

TNA Wrestling makes its long-awaited return to Tampa, Florida on Friday & Saturday, August 2-3, for two nights of action-packed pro wrestling at the Florida State Fairgrounds (Entry: US Hwy 301 N).

Both shows will be filmed for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs at 8pm EST every Thursday night on AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada.

Tickets for both Tampa shows will go on-sale at 10am ET on Saturday, June 8, at TNAWrestling.com.

TNA Wrestling will bring all the superstars to Tampa, including Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Mustafa Ali, Jordynne Grace, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance and Moose. Also scheduled to appear at the Tampa shows: Mike Santana, AJ Francis, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Jake Something, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Xia Brookside and many more.

The upcoming shows in Tampa mark the first TNA shows in Tampa in 11 years.

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.