TNA Wrestling Star Exits The Company

TNA Wrestling star Alan Angels is now a free agent after leaving the company last December, according to Fightful Select. The report mentioned that although he is no longer with TNA, his profile remains on the company’s roster page. Angels’ departure from TNA was reportedly amicable.

Angels, who signed with TNA Wrestling in November 2022, has not appeared on TNA programming for six months. Since his departure, he has worked with promotions such as West Coast Pro, REVOLVER, and Prestige.

Angels confirmed his exit from TNA Wrestling on his Twitter (X) account. He expressed his love for TNA, calling the departure a significant hit for him, but emphasized that this isn’t the end of his wrestling career.