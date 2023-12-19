TNA Wrestling Star Potentially Suffers An Injury

According to PWInsider.com, TNA/IMPACT Wrestling star KiLynn King may have injured her knee this past Sunday while competing at Florida independent promotion Mayhem on Mills’ “The GLOW” event in Sanford, Florida.

The report states that the injury possibly happened when King was defending her Mayhem on Mills Title against Eli Knight as at one point during the match, Knight was draped over the ropes, then King came off the middle rope with an attempted kick but landed awkwardly. The title match would end shortly thereafter, and King needed help to be brought to the back.

An update will be provided on the situation as soon as it becomes available.