TNA Wrestling Stars Set To Appear In Upcoming Horror Short Film

According to Fightful Select, TNA Wrestling stars Killer Kelly and Matthew Rehwoldt are set to appear in an upcoming horror short film titled “Arachnid,” which is directed and produced by Luke Paron.

Kelly is set to have a starring role in the film, while Rehwoldt will play a therapist in a supporting role. Lacey Creighton, who portrayed Tammy Sytch on Dark Side of The Ring will also appear in the short film. Kelly is said to have gotten the opportunity almost immediately after expressing a desire to star in a horror film last year.

The short film is described as “an insomnia-fueled cautionary tale, and a love letter to David Cronenberg and practical effects.”

Below is the synopsis of the short film:

“After witnessing an entrancing dance performance, the psyche of a young man begins to fall apart through a series of strange encounters.”