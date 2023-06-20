Tommaso Ciampa References DIY Following His Return On WWE RAW

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Tommaso Ciampa made his big return by answering The Miz’s open challenge and winning the match, officially concluding their pairing as a tag team that they had been doing before Ciampa was written off television last year when he had surgery for an injury.

In recent weeks, Johnny Gargano has teased Ciampa’s return and a DIY reunion, their NXT tag team name. WWE is reportedly planning for this to happen.

After his return, Ciampa made a reference to the DIY tag team while speaking with WWE’s social media, noting that in the wrestling business, you have to do things yourself.

“It feels good. I should say it feels great to be back. Nine months it’s been since I walked out in front of those people, nine months since I’ve stood here in front of this camera. And Mike went out there tonight, and he told everybody that he was here to answer Seth’s [Rollins] open challenge. Well, he’s not the only one who had that intention. Because I’ve had my eyes on Seth’s gold ever since the first day he laid his hands on it. Do you want to know what I want? Do you want to know what Tomasso Ciampa wants? I want it all. I want Monday Night Raw. I want SmackDown. I want every premium live event. I want Money in the Bank. I want the briefcase. I want SummerSlam. I want Survivor Series. I want the Royal Rumble. I want to start one, I want to go to 30. I want to go to WrestleMania. I want to be the main event. I want to be the main attraction. I want to be the guy that everybody talks about. I want to be a household name. I want everybody all around the world to talk about Tommaso Ciampa because I’m that damn good. I’m that damn good on the microphone, I’m that damn good in the ring, and last time I was in WWE, last time I was on Monday Night Raw, I made a lot of mistakes that I had 275 days to think about every damn mistake that I made. Sometimes, if you want things right, you do it yourself.”