Tommy Dreamer Says He Really Enjoyed The Match Between Samoa Joe And Wardlow

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he really enjoyed the title match between AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and Wardlow and how he wants to watch a match he doesn’t know the finish of.

Dreamer said, “Where are they going to go from there with Wardlow, he kind of let the new leader down. [I] Enjoyed the match, I really did. There was a lot of moments there where I was like are they actually going to put the title on Warldlow, which is what I want to see when I watch professional wrestling. I don’t want to know an outcome or a finish.”

How the Undisputed Kingdom needs to address the loss:

“Build to that, build to this group who all have championships be like, ‘You, dude, we all have champions and you don’t,’ and then have the cult leader, ‘hold on guys’ and then he finally puts it on Wardlow. Whether Wardlow wins or Wardlow fails, then you have to face repercussions.”

