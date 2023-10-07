Tommy Dreamer vs. Crazzy Steve For Digital Media Title Set For IMPACT BFG Fallout

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for the Bound For Glory Fallout episode of IMPACT On AXS TV.

On Saturday, IMPACT Wrestling announced that Crazzy Steve will be challenging Tommy Dreamer for his IMPACT Digital Media Championship at the post-Bound For Glory episode of the weekly IMPACT On AXS TV program.

“Tommy Dreamer will defend the Digital Media Title against Crazzy Steve the day after Bound For Glory at Bound For Glory Fallout on October 22 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago,” the announcement read.

For ticket information for the show, visit EventBrite.com.

